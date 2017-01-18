Adidas unveils new faces of Spring/Summer 2017 collection​

Karlie Kloss features in the new campaign for the SS17 adidas by Stella McCartney collection. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Jan 18 — Adidas by Stella McCartney has revealed its new Spring/Summer 2017 campaign images featuring Karlie Kloss, Octavious Freeman and Chelsey Korus.

Designed to celebrate the drive of the modern female athlete, yoga teacher Korus and sprinter Freeman join supermodel and fitness fan Kloss as she returns for her second season as the face of the collection.

Together the three women feature in campaign ads for the new range which captures their energy and determination as they run, swim, and train, which aims to inspire and encourage women to seek out new sports and challenges, shake up their routine and achieve even more from their workout.

Commenting on the new collection in a statement, Stella McCartney said, “The adidas by Stella McCartney Spring/Summer 2017 campaign is about inspiring today’s driven women to challenge themselves, wherever they are in the world.

“We wanted to celebrate their incredible energy manifested through movement and creativity, as well as the exceptionally dynamic lifestyles that Karlie, Octavious and Chelsey stand for.

“These three women show that if you put your mind to it, you can achieve anything.”

The Spring/Summer 2017 collection will be available from January 2017. — AFP-Relaxnews