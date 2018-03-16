Adidas unveils limited edition ‘Specialty Pack White Edition’

Adidas has launched the first two designs from its Specialty Pack White Edition collection. ― AFP picLOS ANGELES, March 16 ― Adidas revealed yesterday its new Specialty Pack White Edition tennis footwear for the SS18 season.

The two new designs are the first from 2018's limited edition Specialty Pack, with four footwear styles set to be released throughout the year for both men and women.

Designed to stand out under the bright lights of the tennis court, the women's Ubersonic 3 Specialty Pack White Edition features a unique diamond style upper in a simple white colorway, which contrasts with the shoe's rainbow heel for a more striking look.

The men's Ubersonic 2 Specialty Pack White Edition has been created with outdoor play in mind, and comes in metallic silver with a two-toned outsole for a pop of colour.

As well as the unique designs both shoes also feature a lightweight construction and support for faster speed and improved performance on court.

The Specialty Pack White Edition will be available for a limited time only online from this week at http://www.adidas.com/tennis. ― AFP-Relaxnews