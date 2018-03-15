Adidas Running makes the adizero Sub2 available to all for the first time ever

The lightest and fastest running shoe ever created by adidas finally drops this week, making it available to consumers for the first time ever. — AFP picNEW YORK, March 15 — The lightest and fastest running shoe ever created by adidas finally drops this week, making it available to all runners for the first time ever.

In the making since 2012, the adizero Sub2 silhouette was first pre-released in September 2017 at the Berlin Marathon Expo to a very limited group of marathon participants, before adidas announced last month that consumers would also be able to purchase the shoe for the very first time this month.

Created specifically for elite athletes to wear on race-day, now all runners will be able to benefit from the addition of new adidas BOOST Light technology, which offers performance boosting energy return with adidas’ lightest-ever BOOST foam.

Inspired by the lightness of clouds, the BOOST midsole has also been designed in a silver marble pattern for the first time ever and combined with a single-layer upper of ultra light fabric that gives runners more support, comfort, and fit, but without added weight. The Continental Microweb outsole also offers excellent grip and reduces slipping, enabling runners to go the distance with maximum efficiency.

The adidas adizero Sub2 has a MRRP of US$180 (RM703) and will be available online and in adidas stores worldwide from March 15, 2018. To find out more visit adidas.com. — AFP-Relaxnews