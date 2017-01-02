Adidas reveals new 2017 Australian Open Collection

Adidas by Stella McCartney Barricade has unveiled its new 2017 Australian Open Collection. — Picture courtesy of Adidas by Stella McCartney via AFPMELBOURNE, Jan 2 — Ahead of the Australian Open 2017 later this month, adidas has unveiled its latest collections for the event. Including new launches for both men and women as well as a new line from adidas by Stella McCartney Barricade SS17, the new performance wear has been both inspired by and designed for Melbourne’s challenging playing conditions to boost both style and performance on court.

The latest Barricade collection has been reimagined for the new season with updated design details and a fresh colour palette of white and orange, while the vibrant Melbourne line has been inspired by the blue of the city’s ocean, with flashes of bright orange to reflect the summer sun and city heat.

adidas by Stella McCartney Barricade SS17 has also unveiled its collection for the event, combining its own colour palette of bold blues with the collection’s signature feminine style in a range of classic shapes with a modern twist.

In addition to striking design the new collections of course employ adidas technology to help combat the heat, which provides difficult conditions for even the best players. A combination of mesh cut-out details, super lightweight fabrics, ClimaLite materials and Climacool technology help wick away and quickly evaporate sweat and regulate body temperature to maximise comfort, breathability and performance at the Grand Slam.

The new collections will be seen on the court during the event, which takes place January 16-29, with players Angelique Kerber, Dominic Thiem, Sascha Zverev, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga set to wear the Melbourne and Barricade collections on court, while Garbiñe Muguruza and Caroline Wozniacki will debut the new adidas by Stella McCartney Barricade range.

The 2017 adidas Australian Open Melbourne and Barricade collections are available online now at http://www.adidas.com/tennis. — AFP-Relaxnews