Adidas Golf reveals new additions to its TOUR360 footwear range

The new adidas Golf TOUR360 EQT BOA shoe — Picture courtesy of AdidasNEW YORK, March 4 — This week adidas Golf unveiled two new models of its most iconic golf shoe, the TOUR360, bringing new technology and innovations to the range.

The new TOUR360 Knit features adidas Primeknit technology in a fully knitted upper, offering golfers breathability and stretch for enhanced comfort. With one-year waterproof guarantee, the shoes are designed to protect from rain when out on the course. The shoe also incorporates a BOOSTTM midsole for extra cushioning and energy return, as well as features such as a fitfoam® PU sockliner and TORSION TUNNEL, which provide both support and flexibility for the foot. Strategically placed CenTraXion cleats also aim to give improved stability.

For the TOUR360 EQT BOA, adidas partnered with BOA® to bring their technology to the new golf shoe. With the BOA® Closure System players can customize the fit of the shoe to their exact foot shape with just the turn of a dial, securely locking in the foot for a stable and supportive fit.

Like the TOUR360 Knit, the TOUR360 EQT BOA also features a BOOST midsole. The shoe also incorporates CenTraXion and thintech® EXP cleats for added stability, as well as the same support, flexibility and comfort through the heel, midsole and forefoot. A premium leather upper gives a different aesthetic to the Prime Knit, but still with climaproof® technology to protect against the elements.

“By taking our TOUR360 formula and incorporating both Primeknit and BOA technology in revolutionary ways, we’re able to offer new and fresh looks that extend our TOUR360 franchise,” said Masun Denison, global footwear director, adidas Golf. “Both models are a mixture of style and functionality, while still carrying the superior technology that players everywhere come to expect from the TOUR360 name.”

The TOUR360 Knit (US$180, RM707) and TOUR360 EQT BOA (US$230) are available now on adidas.com and at select retailers worldwide. — AFP-Relaxnews