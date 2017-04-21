Across Antarctica on wheels 100 years after great granddad failed on foot (VIDEO)

ANTARCTICA, April 21 — British tech entrepreneur Patrick Bergel has become the first man to drive a car across the Antarctic, completing the feat 100 years after great-grandfather Ernest Shackleton failed to cross the icy continent on foot.

Bergel encountered minus 28-degrees Celsius (minus 18F) temperatures during his 30-day trip across the 5,800km stretch in a five-door car fitted with extra large wheels and special snow tyres.

The 46-year-old's modified 2.2-litre diesel car was engraved with the names of the crew members who accompanied his great grandfather on his failed bid to cross the Antarctic in 1916-1917. — Reuters Patrick Bergel is the first man to drive across the Antartic after his great-grandfather Ernest Shackleton failed to make it across on foot. — Reuters video screengrab