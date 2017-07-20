Abortion around the world

Nineteen countries are identified as banning abortion regardless of the circumstances, while many others allow it only when the mother's life is considered to be in danger. — AFP picPARIS, July 20 — As Chile moves to ease its strict abortion laws, here is a look at the situation around the world based on data compiled by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Nineteen countries are identified as banning abortion regardless of the circumstances, while many others allow it only when the mother’s life is considered to be in danger.

For a few countries, such as island states Antigua and Barbuda, or Micronesia, the WHO does not have any details.

Total ban

The countries that have total bans on abortion are the following:

Andorra, Chile, Congo, Djibouti, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Gabon, Guinea-Bissau, Haiti, Holy See (Vatican), Madagascar, Malta, Mauritania, Nicaragua, Palau, Philippines, San Marino, Senegal, and Suriname.

Restricted

Many other countries reserve abortions for cases where the mother’s life is deemed to be in danger.

A partial list includes:

Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Guatemala, Ireland, Ivory Coast, Lebanon, Myanmar, Oman, Paraguay, Somalia, South Sudan, Syria, Uganda, Venezuela, West Bank/Gaza and Yemen.

Widely allowed

A look at a world map produced by the Centre for Reproductive Rights (http://worldabortionlaws.com) shows that abortion has been accepted in most parts of North America, Europe and northern Asia. Australia, Cambodia, Guyana, Mozambique, South Africa, Uruguay and Vietnam are in the same category. — AFP