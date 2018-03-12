A Whippet named Tease wins best in show at Crufts

Tease, a Whippet, stands with owner Yvette Short after winning the best in show during the final day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham March 11, 2018. — Reuters picLONDON, March 12 — Tease, a Whippet from Scotland, won the top prize at Britain’s Crufts dog show in Birmingham yesterday.
The two-and-half-year old Hound breed, whose full name is Collooney Tartan Tease, beat six other finalists to be crowned best in show at the event, which began in 1891.
Claudia Kelleway lies with Ruby the Great Dane during the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham March 10, 2018. — Reuters pic
A handler shows an Afghan Hound during the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham March 10, 2018. — Reuters pic
A West Highland White Terrier yawns as it is judged during the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham March 10, 2018. — Reuters pic
A woman pets a pair of Bedlington Terriers during the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham March 10, 2018. — Reuters pic
A Basset Hound rests on its bench during the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham March 10, 2018. — Reuters pic
Miniature Dachshunds are judged at the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham March 10, 2018. — Reuters pic
Irish Wolfhounds rest during the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham March 10, 2018. — Reuters pic
A Pug arrives for the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham March 10, 2018. — Reuters pic
Poodles arrive for the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham March 10, 2018. — Reuters pic
Owner Yvette Short from Edinburgh said Tease’s victory was “incredible”. “It’s just wonderful,” she said.
The best in show award was the culmination of the four-day event, which attracted almost 21,000 competitors, Crufts said.
The runner up was a Pointer called Chilli, the winner of the Gundog breeds category. — Reuters