‘A Simple Space’: Acrobatic performance that delighted and enthralled

A ‘Simple Space’ is an hour-long performance of energetic perfectly executed movements by seven acrobats. — Picture by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, Aug 13 — They jumped, fell, rolled all over the stage; each movement fluid, athletic and rhythmic.

Seven acrobats from Gravity & Other Myths (GOM) commanded the stage — a simple square platform — and the attention of the audience in an hour-long performance.

True to its title, A Simple Space has a simple setting lit by just four pillars of light; these were switched on and off to go with each set of acrobatics.

From jumping ropes to literally climbing up onto the head of one another and balancing on a hand as they contort and twist, the acrobats enthralled but also injected humour into each act.

The fluid choreographed movements were accompanied by “live” percussion played by

Elliot Zoerner.

The other acrobats in the group are Jackson Manson, Lachlan Binns, Lachlan Harper, Martin Schreiber, Mieke Lizotte, Simon McClure, Jacob Randell and Joanne Curry.

The group has been performing A Simple Space for more than four years.

“This acrobatics ensemble was started about eight years ago by a group of school friends who went to circus school,” Zoerner said.

Zoerner himself joined the ensemble when he was 19 and the whole ensemble now has more than 10 acrobats.

All acts and performances are created by the group themselves and in March this year, they launched a new show called Backbone.

“It is an entirely new routine for a conventional stage so it’s different from A Simple Space,” he said.

In A Simple Space, a square platform has to be extended out from a conventional stage so the audience can see the acrobats from all sides.

In-between sets, they could be seen wiping their sweat and panting in exhaustion but of course this was all a part of their act, much to the delight of the audience.

Some members of the audience were even invited on stage to lie down while an acrobat balanced on stilts above them.

At one point, they distributed plastic balls to the audience and after balancing themselves on handstands, asked the audience to throw the balls at them.

A Simple Space, held at Dewan Sri Pinang, was part of the George Town Festival this year.

Find out more about GTF 2017 events at georgetownfestival.com .