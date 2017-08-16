A look at the Rising Talents heading to Maison & Objet this September

Jean-Baptiste Fastrez. — AFP pic PARIS, Aug 16 — The next edition of the Maison & Objet trade fair, one of the largest industry exhibitions in the world of design and decoration, runs September 8 to 12, 2017, in Paris, France.

As well as new products and creations, industry professionals and avid design fans can discover the work of upcoming designers thanks to the show’s Rising Talents program.

For this edition, M&O has invited eight young professional designers who all trained at France’s École Nationale Supérieure de Création Industrielle (ENSCI - Les Ateliers) industrial design school. Here’s a rundown of the designers and a taste of their work.

Alexandre Echasseriaux

After training in metalwork techniques at Ecole Boulle, Alexandre Echasseriaux turned to industrial design and enrolled in ENSCI-Les Ateliers, graduating in 2013. His work combines traditional skills with emerging technologies. He is currently artistic director at the FabLab at Centre Pompidou in Paris.

Claire Lavabre Designer and photographer, Claire Lavabre, worked with designers such as Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec and Inga Sempé, before founding her own studio to develop various design and interior design projects. She uses mirrors, lights and frames to play with optical effects. Her work has been exhibited at the Villa Noailles in Hyères, France, and at the Palais de Tokyo in Paris. She works between Paris and Perpignan.

Jean-Baptiste Fastrez

After three years working with the Bouroullec brothers, Jean-Baptiste Fastrez founded his own studio to explore the hybridization of traditional craftsmanship and avant-garde technologies. In 2011, he won the Design Parade 6 Grand Prix du Jury at Villa Noailles (Hyères, France). Four years later, he received a Wallpaper Design Award for his “Scarabée” vase.

Luce Couillet

Luce Couillet specialises in designing materials, fabrics and textile products. She built up a materials library that she now makes available to professionals working in different sectors, from haute couture and interior design to the sports and medical worlds. In 2012, she received a Grand Prix de la Création de la Ville de Paris (design section) for her work.

Julien Phedyaeff & Christopher Santerre

For their end of studies projects, Julien Phedyaeff and Christopher Santerre explored consumer habits and behaviors, rethinking two icons of modernity — the fridge and the washing machine. Christopher imagined a fridge that conserves food without the need for electricity and Julien designed an evolutive and repairable washing machine with a modular design. They joined forces in 2015 to create a household appliance company that aims to empower consumers.

Lysandre Graebling

After training in fashion design then specialising in textile design, Lysandre Graebling explored a variety of techniques. After working for Hermès and Sonia Rykiel, she co-founded the Tohu-Bohu textile design studio in 2015.

Marion Pinaffo & Raphaël Pluvinage

After graduating from ENSCI-Les Ateliers in 2013 and 2015 respectively, Marion Pinaffo and Raphaël Pluvinage began working together in 2015 on the “Papier Machine” project, which earned them an Audi Talents Award in 2016. The pair’s work has been widely exhibited, notably at the Gaîté Lyrique in Paris, as well as at the Biennale Internationale Design St Etienne.

Samy Rio

After four years studying cabinetmaking, Samy Rio enrolled in ENSCI-Les Ateliers to study industrial design. After a research project on the industrialization of bamboo tubes, the designer currently specializes in working with the material. — AFP-Relaxnews