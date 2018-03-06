Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Haze

A look at the fiercest hair accessories on the Oscars red carpet

Tuesday March 6, 2018
Andra Day's Oscars hairstyle used several rose-covered barrettes. ― AFP pixAndra Day's Oscars hairstyle used several rose-covered barrettes. ― AFP pixLOS ANGELES, March 6 ― The Oscars red carpet was dotted with striking hair accessories Sunday night, as the stars took a joyful approach to beauty looks for the 90th Academy Awards.

Lupita Nyong'o

Hollywood heavyweight Lupita Nyong'o has showcased a string of dazzling hair accessories for recent red carpet appearances, and she continued to impress on Sunday, weaving a gold cord through her chic updo.

Andra Day

Andra Day added some punch to her A-list beauty look by peppering her ponytail with rose-covered barrettes that echoed the pink hues in her voluminous gown. A killer smoky eye kept things on point.

St Vincent

Who doesn't love a good fascinator on the red carpet? St Vincent's black crepe version added volume and texture to her sleek bob, offering a dash of drama to her beauty look.

Danai Gurira

Danai Gurira stole the show with a glittering silver design that decorated her head. She rocked the look with a deep red lipstick and dramatic feathered eyelashes.

Tiffany Haddish's look was crowned by a gold headdress.Tiffany Haddish's look was crowned by a gold headdress.Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish teamed her jaw-dropping black, cream and gold ensemble with a striking gold headdress that perfectly accessorised her bold top knot. A pair of gold disc earrings and a slick of pink lipstick finished the regal look. ― AFP-Relaxnews

