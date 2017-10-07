A look at the evolution of US Tiki pop culture (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Oct 7 ― “The Art of Tiki” exhibition is opening in Los Angeles and depicts the progression of Tiki culture in America since it was first embraced by US soldiers stationed in the South Pacific during World War Two. ― Reuters
Saturday October 7, 2017
07:57 AM GMT+8
