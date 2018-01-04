A look at the cryptic beauty launches kicking off for 2018

Besame Cosmetics on Instagram. Besame Cosmetics is leading its fans on a merry dance ahead of the launch of its upcoming ‘Agent Carter’ makeup collection. ― AFP picNEW YORK, Jan 4 ― We may only be days into 2018, but there is plenty of beauty news to get excited about over the coming months, with some of the biggest names in the industry working on mysterious collection launches for 2018. Here is what we know so far.

Kim Kardashian

2017 was a busy year for Kim Kardashian, who firmly established her budding cosmetics empire with the launch of both her “KKW Beauty” and “KKW Fragrance” brands ― but the makeup entrepreneur shows no signs of slowing down as we head into the new year. Just days ago, a post on her app revealed that she has a brand-new lipstick collection in the works, as reported by Revelist. The star's recent “Ultralight Beams” launch did include a series of high-shine lip glosses, but a lipstick range would be an exciting new addition to her makeup label. However, it wouldn't be the first time she has come up with her own lip colours, having previously teamed up with her little sister Kylie Jenner's “Kylie Cosmetics” brand on a limited edition series of nude liquid lipsticks.

Besame

Besame Cosmetics is leading its fans on a merry dance ahead of the launch of its upcoming “Agent Carter” makeup collection. In keeping with the espionage theme of the collaboration, the brand has been drip-feeding its Instagram and Twitter followers cryptic clues about what to expect from the under-wraps products, in the form of puzzles, letters and riddles. The collection is expected to launch in 2018.

Kat Von D

Does Kat Von D ever sleep? In addition to an upcoming eyebrow collection and the January launch of a liquid eyeliner in collaboration with Green Day frontman Billie Joe, the makeup magnate took to Instagram a few days ago to tease a brand new beauty collection. Her image, captioned “Finalizing artwork for an upcoming @katvondbeauty collection...” showed the word “Fetish” inked out twice on paper in her brand's signature Gothic script, but further details have yet to be revealed, so watch this space. ― AFP-Relaxnews