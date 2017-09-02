A glimpse into North Korean life (VIDEO)

SEOUL, Sept 2 —This middle class home offers a glimpse into life in North Korea, but it’s actually on display in South Korea.
The apartment is part of a exhibition, which opened on Saturday in Seoul and shows life in the capital of North Korea.
It’s a replica of a home in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang where the property market is booming despite sanctions.
In North Korea, apartment units are increasingly-coveted status symbol.
Curious crowds thronged the show flat filled with custom-made furniture and North Korean products.
Interested visitors say they’re surprised at how similar the apartment is to their own surroundings. — Reuters