A first capsule collection by Paul Surridge for Roberto Cavalli

Zebra-print coat by Paul Surridge for Roberto Cavalli. — AFP picMILAN, Dec 7 — After being named creative director of Roberto Cavalli in May, Paul Surridge presented his first collection for the fashion house at Milan’s spring/summer 2018 shows. In December, the luxury label will launch a first capsule — available in selected stores and online at www.robertocavalli.com — comprising 12 looks picked by the British designer.

December sees Roberto Cavalli launch a capsule collection comprising 12 looks from its spring/summer 2018 women's ready-to-wear line. Selected by Roberto Cavalli creative director, Paul Surridge, the various looks reflect the new codes of the Roberto Cavalli woman, who is magnetic, strong and glamorous.

The capsule features dresses and coats with animal-print motifs, as well as a black jumpsuit and jackets, shoes, handbags and chunky bangles.

This first mini-collection by Paul Surridge for Roberto Cavalli will retail in selected Roberto Cavalli stores in Milan, Paris, New York, London, Los Angeles, Miami, Dubai, Hong Kong and Beijing, and via the label’s online store. — AFP-Relaxnews