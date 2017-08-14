A breath of fresh air: Air-purifying houseplant Tillandsia

Tillandsias belong to the Bromeliad family of plants. — Picture by Caprices de fleurs via AFPNEW YORK, Aug 14 — Plants are not just decorative — many are natural air filters that work to clean up the indoor environment, absorbing irritating or harmful chemicals from the air. We find out more about the “air plant”, or more correctly, the Tillandsia with French online florist Caprice de fleurs.

Origins

Hailing from Central and South America, Tillandsias belong to the Bromeliad family of plants. With well over 500 known species — the most famous being the pineapple — the plant probably developed in the Cretaceous period some 65 million years ago. The Incas, Aztecs and Mayas used it for food and medicinal purposes. The colourful flowers come in bright hues of magenta, indigo, orange, red, purple and pink.

Placement

The Tillandsia thrives under direct sunlight. This low-maintenance plant grows without soil and can very well be stylised into a mounted floral arrangement or inserted in glass globes.

Air plant care

Tillandsias are pretty foolproof. With their native regions being warm and tropical, sometimes desert-like, they barely need any water. As epiphytic plants, they have no roots and absorb moisture through the leaves. When the weather is dry, it is recommended to mist your houseplant with lukewarm water from time to time. Original and aerial, it will maintain its beautiful appearance for months. — AFP-Relaxnews