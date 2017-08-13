A breath of fresh air: Air-purifying houseplant ficus microcarpa

The ficus microcarpa provides oxygen, so you can breathe easier at home. — IStock.com pic via AFPPARIS, Aug 13 — Plants are not just decorative — many are natural air filters that work to clean up the indoor environment, absorbing irritating or harmful chemicals from the air. We find out more about anthurium with French online florist Caprice de Fleurs.

Origins and specifications

Ficus microcarpa comes from Asia. It is easily identifiable thanks to its small, oval, shiny and highly decorative leaves. It is often grown as a house plant, most often as a bonsai. Sometimes referred to as “ficus ginseng” — “ginseng” is Chinese for “root” — because of its splendid ramified aerial root which gives it a contemporary look, this ficus will dress up your interiors perfectly. This plant is both invigorating and rejuvenating, and it provides oxygen, so you can breathe easier at home.

Where to put it

Ficus microcarpa thrives at indoor temperatures between 15°C and 25°C. It dislikes drafts and will shed its leaves if exposed to too drastic a change in temperature.

How to look after it

Despite these precautions, ficus microcarpa is nicknamed “the beginner’s bonsai”. It only requires moderate watering, especially in the summertime, and potting every other year, and it will go on for years. It likes a little dampness, but make sure not to leave standing water in the saucer. — AFP-Relaxnews