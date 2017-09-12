29Rooms, the exhibition created for social media (VIDEO)

Artist Lee Jeeyoung’s room is made completely of salvaged materials. — Screen capture via Instagram/29RoomsNEW YORK, Sept 12 — Visitors are touching the art, wearing it and even jumping on it at the popular immersive exhibition ‘29Rooms’ being held in a Brooklyn warehouse.

Artists, companies and non-profits have come together for the interactive event hosted by the website Refinery29 which closed yesterday after a four-day run.

In stark contrast with traditional museums, visitors to 29Rooms are encouraged to physically engage with the installations, said executive creative director and co-founder Piera Gelardi.

The event, she explained, takes “the fun and interactivity of a fun house” and pairs it with “the cultural relevance of a museum” — with the 29 spaces relating to topics covered on the website.

Instagram posts and selfies are encouraged.

“We know people are craving experiences in real life but that they also want to fuel their digital lives,” Gelardi said.

“Art can be very intimidating and we wanted to create a different experience of art that was very interactive,” she said.

“We started focused on style but we have grown to be covering everything from style and beauty to politics, body image,” she said.

All 20,000 tickets, costing US$19 (RM79.76) each, were snapped up before the event opened for its third year on Friday.

Exhibits include a creation by actor Jake Gyllenhaal which invites visitors to write a personal worry on a piece of paper before destroying it with a manual shredder.

Another room, created by American artist Alexa Meade, sees visitors wear painted clothes and accessories, blending seamlessly into a wall also painted by Meade as they pose for a photo.

Meade is best-known for painting living subjects, but she tweaked her successful formula to “bring more people into the experience and allow other people to physically become the artwork and the painting.”

There are also rooms promoting social messages, such as one in collaboration with family planning organisation Planned Parenthood, which invites visitors to listen to the stories of people it has helped.

“We want to create an experience that is fun and joyful but that is also thought provoking and that taps what’s happening in culture right now,” said Gelardi.

Seven of the 29 rooms are in partnership with a brand, according to the exhibition’s website. — AFP-Relaxnews