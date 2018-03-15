2018 brides opting for pantsuits, feathers, and Markle’s favourite designers

Britain's Prince Harry's fiancee Meghan Markle receives a bouquet of flowers after attending the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London March 12, 2018. ― Reuters picNEW YORK, March 15 — Pantsuits, black dresses and feathered accessories are amongst the predicted bridal trends for 2018.

The news comes courtesy of the global fashion search platform Lyst, whose 2018 Wedding Fashion Report identified the five key trends we can expect to see in the bridalwear industry this year.

The platform found that brides are set to break from tradition in the coming months — at least, if the 113 per cent increase in searches for bridal pantsuits and bridal suits over the last year is anything to go by. Wedding dress searches including the words “backless”, “sexy” or “nude” have also doubled year on year, suggesting that daring styles are becoming increasingly the norm.

Women are spending less than previous years on wedding dresses, thanks to the increasing number of budget-friendly options from brands such as Topshop, Asos and Reformation. While the average price of a wedding gown on Lyst was £832 (RM4,533) last year, the current average is just £790.

US actress Meghan Markle is expected to have a big impact on the industry this year, thanks to the fervour surrounding her own upcoming high-profile nuptials with Britain’s Prince Harry, scheduled for May. The labels rumoured to be in the running for the creation of her dress, such as Erdem, Ralph & Russo and Misha Nonoo, have all seen a significant increase in searches on Lyst.

Why wear ivory when you could wear... pink? The report found that colour will play a key part in 2018 weddings, and although traditional white gowns remain the most popular choice, searches for rose-coloured gowns come in at second place, followed by yellow and red. Searches for “black bridal dresses” have also increased 18 per cent year on year.

Finally, expect to see a few retro touches if you are attending a wedding anytime soon — 1920s bridal accessories are back in fashion, with sales of hair clips and headpieces increasing by 39 per cent over the last year. Lyst also notes that there are 24 per cent more feathered bridal products on its site than at this time last year, hinting that whimsical, fun accents are back in style. As they say, it is all in the details. — AFP-Relaxnews