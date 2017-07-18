2017 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalists revealed

The CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund aims to cultivate the next generation of emerging American design talent. — AFP picNEW YORK, July 18 — The top 10 finalists for this year’s CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund have been announced, with the winner and runners-up to be unveiled at an industry event in November.

The annual competition, established in 2003, aims to cultivate the next generation of emerging American design talent, with the winners to be awarded a monetary prize and business mentoring from CFDA members and Vogue editors.

Competing for the 2017 prizes are: Ahlem Manai-Platt of Ahlem; Becca McCharen-Tran of Chromat; Christopher Bevans of Dyne; Victor Glemaud; Jordan Askill; Matthew Harris of Mateo New York; Eli Azran of RTA; Sandy Liang; Telfar Clemens of Telfar LLC, and Patric DiCaprio, Bryn Taubensee, David Moses and Claire Sully of Vaquera.

The contenders will be required to complete a series of challenges to cash in — US$400,000 (RM 1.7 million) for the winner and US$150,000 for the two runners-up — and join the ranks of other design companies who have been supported by the fund since its inception, such as Proenza Schouler, Alexander Wang, Altuzarra, The Elder Statesman, and Public School Derek Lam, Thom Browne, Rodarte, Tabitha Simmons and Eva Fehren (via Vogue.com). — AFP-Relaxnews