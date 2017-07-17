140 iconic little black dresses to be auctioned at Sotheby’s this autumn

A classic little black dress by Lanvin from 1938, featuring simple contrast piping at the neckline. — Handout via AFPNEW YORK, July 17 — Following a first auction in 2015, fans of the timeless wardrobe stable will get another stab at bidding for a host of noteworthy creations — including 20 designs by Dior — that are part of French fashion antiquarian Didier Ludot’s private collection. The sale is set for October 3, in association with Kerry Taylor Auctions.

A classic Givenchy LBD dress with open back by the late, great British designer Alexander McQueen from 1998. — Handout via AFPThe exclusive auction will offer variations on the ‘LBD’ from the Roaring Twenties to the new millennium.

Lovingly collected, these vintage pieces — whose estimates range between €800 (RM4,000) and €5,000 — were created by the greatest of couturiers, from Chanel to Jean Patou to Marc Vaughan.

Some of the dresses by Balenciaga, Yves Saint Laurent, Pierre Balmain or Yohji Yamamoto, have previously been loaned to the Metropolitan Museum in New York.

Standout items to go under the hammer include a classic little black dress by Lanvin from 1938, featuring simple contrast piping at the neckline, a fun Chanel ruffle-trimmed chiffon shift dress from 1960 with satin waistband and a classic Givenchy LBD dress with open back from 1998 by the late, great British designer Alexander McQueen.

Also, not to be missed is Lucien Lelong’s demure LBD from 1947, a testimony to his draping expertise and a chic silk faille cocktail dress, featuring oversize lapel by Dior from 1950, encapsulating the label’s controversial taste for post-war frivolity.

Delicate silk pumps featuring an Ottoman toe or kingfisher feathers are just some of the shoe highlights by Roger Vivier that will also feature at the sale, along with a selection of furs. — AFP-Relaxnews