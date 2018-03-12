10 things you need for your SOHO

If you’re looking to create the perfect SOHO, check out these must-have pieces that can help you work on your proposal, presentation or project in peace. — Picture courtesy of Ikea MalaysiaKUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — Whether you have a full-time stay-at-home job or are just cramming in after-hour duties, having a home office is essential.

There is an assortment of must-have pieces — be it a neat swivel chair, gadget or unique knick- knack — out in the market that can help you work on your proposal, presentation or project in peace.

Here are some that we like to help you create the perfect SOHO, secluded from domestic distractions:

1 The Laval writing desk by Stellar Works combines a sense of elegance with a subtle sense of modern comfort by adding superior fabrics from Japanese textile brand Hosoo. The desk is made of a solid ash frame, leather upholstered table surface and brass plated on stainless steel to give it a strong sense of refined and exquisite quality.

2 This simple and oversized multi-function Hektar desk lamp by Ikea comes with an embedded QI wireless charging pad that can easily charge your smartphone. There’s also a USB port on the back, allowing the user to charge a second device at the same time.

3 Conveniently store envelopes, cards and memos using Mont Blanc’s Italian full-grain calfskin letter rack with wooden bottom plate.

4 Tired of those loose cables on your desk? The Orico PB1028 electrical cord oraganiser box comes with multiple outlets for cable management, ventilation and heat dissipation to tidy your desk. Made of ABS and fireproof PC material, the box also comes with a phone charging stand and allows you to charge multiple devices.

5 Often overlooked, a surge protector should be a staple in any home office that uses computer devices. Belkin Home Series 1 Outlet surge protector will keep your electronics safe with 1,181 joules and 25,000-amp maximum spike current.

6 If you have an eco-friendly paperless office, you may be able to get away without having a printer, but you’ll certainly find yourself in situations when you need to make copies, scan and fax. If that occurs often, Canon’s all-in-one high-productivity wireless Pixma TR8570 printer allows you to effortlessly print, scan, copy and fax. It also comes with an auto duplex printing feature, auto document feeder and a large 4.3in touch LCD display.

7 Once your home office is up and running, it would be a good idea to consider having an in-house backup option in place. To help you with that, Buffalo’s MiniStation Extreme NFC could be your match made in heaven. Compatible to both Mac and Windows machines, the external drive is flexible and comes with a rugged case that’s dust and water resistant.

8 Ergonomics and comfort counts when it comes to sitting. Hence, choosing the right chair is one of the most important parts of an efficient home office. If you would like to combine style with substance, you wouldn’t go wrong to go for Euro Chair’s Protocol President chair. Built with high-quality leather, it allows the user to adjust the height and angle of the chair to achieve the most comfortable seating position.

9 Organise your documents and papers by filling them in this metal home file by Cathedral Products. Perfect for home and office, it includes a lockable key lid, five A4 suspension files and an indexing system, which is ideal for organising your documents.

10 Throwing whole pieces of paper containing confidential information into trash bins can expose businesses and organisations to great risk. Therefore, it is of paramount importance for any home office to have a paper shredder. The compact and durable HC1501D paper shredder by Box enables you to guard sensitive information.