10 standout accessories from the London Fashion Week runways

Streetwear-style caps and XXL jewellery from Burberry at the London Fashion Week. ― AFP picLONDON, Sept 21 ― After New York's offering last week, London Fashion Week (September 15-19) has revealed its ready-to-wear and accessories trends for the spring/summer 2018 season. Next season will be all about diversity, notably when it comes to shoes and headgear, with many and varied models. However, in the world of leather goods, minimalism is key, with lots of extra-small bags in light colours and with little in the way of embellishment.

With sneakers, clogs, thigh boots, heeled shoes, revisited gladiator sandals and high-heeled sandals, women will be able to experiment with all kinds of different shoes next spring. Each style is perfectly matched with the sensual, casual, sportswear, streetwear and super-sexy looks presented by different fashion houses at London Fashion Week. After being spotted in New York, the sock trend was confirmed in London, with high-heeled shoes worn with low fishnet or sheer black ankle socks, or with full-on socks.

New rhinestone Crocs from Christopher Kane at the London Fashion Week. There'll also be plenty of choice in the hat department next season. Transparent veils were particularly present, but the London runway also saw berets reworked with innovative materials, plus caps for a streetwear vibe and round hats.

Next season, handbags go small and discreet with compact formats ― with lots of envelope-style pouches and messenger bags ― with a minimum of detail and accessories. In contrast, jewelry ― in particular necklaces and earrings ― will come in XXL sizes. ― AFP-Relaxnews