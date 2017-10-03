10 of the wildest beauty looks from the catwalks

Bold white eye makeup at Snow Xue Gao. — AFP picNEW YORK, Oct 3 — The Spring/Summer 2018 ready-to-wear shows are almost over, meaning it is time to sit back and take stock of the biggest beauty trends for the new season. But amidst the more wearable makeup looks on show in New York, London, Milan and Paris, there were plenty of more abstract approaches to catwalk beauty. We take a look at some of the most “out there”.

In New York, Snow Xue Gao put a modern twist on the current trend for zingy, pastel eyeshadow colours, opting for thick stripes of bold white colour (that was also dotted under the eye) that made for a graphic aesthetic. The city also went all out on inventive manicures, with Libertine’s models sporting nail art that featured barbed wire, safety pins, plenty of crystals and 3D flowers.

London saw Fashion East create an artistic look that saw jewel-toned shadow smeared around the eyes and outlined with chunky black liner, while Milan offered emo-style, clip-in side bangs in mermaid hues of teal and green at Fendi. Dolce & Gabbana debuted oversized hair barrettes that doubled up as floral headpieces, and Marni caused a stir with bold, graphic, two-tone eyeshadow that was plastered on in angular stripes.

However, it was Paris, as ever, where the most flamboyant beauty looks came to light. Dries van Noten used crystal dots to decorate the models’ lips and eyes, and Vivienne Westwood’s models showcased dramatic makeup that ranged from glittery hand prints painted across the chin, to bands of metallic eyeshadow and hair stuck to the face in all directions. At Manish Arora the models’ faces were used as canvases for colourful, holographic designs in shades of shimmering baby blue and pink, but possibly the wildest look came courtesy of Comme des Garcons, where the conceptual beauty look featured voluminous, braided hair structures peppered with ribbons, bows and plastic toys. — AFP-Relaxnews