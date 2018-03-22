10 must-have tools for your home DIY kit

We all need a basic set of reliable tools for our home. KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — Whether you have just moved into a new home or already owned one for many years, the one thing you can’t do without is a basic set of reliable tools.

You never know when you will need a drill or a flashlight, right?

Here are some useful tools that will make most basic home repairs so much easier.

1. Screwdriver set

The screwdriver is probably one of the most common tools in the toolbox. You need this contraption to tighten screws, install light switches and even crack open the lids on metal cans.

This seven-piece alloy steel screwdriver set by Pro’sKit includes both the flat and Phillips-head sizes to conveniently match the head of any size screws.

2. Tape measure

Whether you’re planning to replace appliances or measure the wall area for a paint project, a tape measure is an indispensable tool. This 7.5 metre model by Tossow is sufficiently long enough to handle most construction jobs, yet light enough to easily clip onto your jeans.

3. Flashlight

You can’t do without this device during emergency power outages. Although smartphone flashlights might work in pitch darkness, you still need a powerful one when home maintenance works force you to venture into dark places.

For truly rugged use, opt for this durable cordless 18v LED flashlight by Makita. Providing a full 200 lumens of light, the 12-position aluminium pivoting head allows the user to adjust the light angles.

4. Hammer

From pounding nails into walls to knocking together ready-to-assemble furniture, hammers are true workhorses. This 27cm claw hammer with a chrome finish by Aiwo has a nice mix of sturdiness and versatility for driving nails into walls or pulling those that inevitably get bent.

5. Utility knife

A high-quality utility knife does everything from opening heavily-taped boxes to cutting away carpet edges. To help you do all that, Olfa’s UTC-1 auto-lock utility knife comes with a five-position retractable blade to perform specific tasks.

Other features include a heavy-gauge stainless steel blade channel, hand-saver cushion grip handle for optimal right- or left-handed use as well as secure blade design to prevent rattling.

6. Toolbox

Many overlook the necessity of having a toolbox. Without this, even the best tools end up haphazardly-placed inside random shelves and drawers.

Keep your collection of tools organised in this 48cm toolbox by Stanley. Its large capacity accommodates both medium and large tools while its removable tray and two small lid organisers allow you to stash smaller items.

7. Cordless drill

Whether you are planning to fix a new curtain in your bedroom or put up some shelves, a cordless drill will be one of the most used tools in your home. This 16V battery power cordless drill by Worx comes with a LED work light and two variable speed ranges for smoother drilling works.

8. Pliers

Pliers are a versatile hand tool that can be used on a wide range of home projects. With slight torque applied, they can conveniently pull, pinch or bend metal into shape.

Use these combination and long-nose pliers by Pro’sKit to straighten bent power-cord plugs, replace old shower heads or for any projects that require you to cut, bend or grip.

9. Adjustable wrench

When it comes to plumbing fixtures, an adjustable wrench comes in handy to help you tighten and assemble all sorts of nuts and bolts. You may opt for a range of fixed wrenches but if you prefer to keep your toolbox uncluttered, an adjustable one is the way to go.

This 38cm model by Sata comes with a wide handle for improved comfort and better leverage.

10. Spirit level

A must-have for hanging pictures, installing cabinets, levelling appliances and bookshelves, a spirit level can help you ensure that no items would slide off the shelves you install. Elora’s 81 cm spirit level help you straighten out anything along any horizontal and vertical axis.