10 catwalk trends for spring/summer 2018

Sporty chic by Off-White ― Spring/Summer 2018. ― AFP pixPARIS, Oct 7 ― Paris Fashion Week closed Tuesday, October 3, rounding off a month of fashion shows and collection previews for the spring/summer 2018 season. So what womenswear essentials are heading to wardrobes for SS18? What are the season's hottest colors? Will sportswear still be a major theme in ready-to-wear collections? Time to take stock of the key trends spotted on the runways of the four fashion capitals ― New York, London, Milan and Paris ― during fashion's most recent month of shows.

Sporty chic

Sportswear has been a major womenswear trend for several seasons. This showed no sign of waning during the recent fashion month, with lots of sports-inspired details seen on elegant and feminine silhouettes or sometimes on highly sophisticated looks. For SS18, this is characterized by flat shoes ― sometimes even sneakers ― as well as technical fabrics used alongside luxury fabrics, shorts worn with glam blazers, and football jerseys or polo shirts worn as dresses and matched with refined accessories and details.

Seen at Off-White, Koché, Lacoste, Burberry, Atsushi Nakashima, The-Sirius, Annakiki, Jour/Né.

Frills at Giambatista Valli ― Spring/Summer 2018.Frills galore

New York, London, Milan and Paris agreed that frills will be big next season. Dresses, blouses, tops and skirts all came adorned with frills, in styles ranging from glam to ethereal to sophisticated and sometimes even a touch pastoral. With their highly feminine feel, frills were seen in various fabrics and were sometimes paired with fringing.

Seen at Giambattista Valli, Zadig & Voltaire, Vivetta, MSGM, Givenchy.

Soft pastels

While some fashion houses opted for bold, vibrant colors ― sometimes going fluorescent in homage to the 1990s ― most labels showed pastels for SS18. Soft, subtle shades will abound next season, with pastel blues, pale greens, powder pinks, white, nudes and light yellow shades.

Seen at Chanel, Michael Kors, Bora Aksu, Armani, Daizy Shely.

Risqué transparency

The season's sensual styles put transparency at the heart of spring/summer 2018. Long skirts and lightweight dresses feature sheer layers, while tops, blouses and dress bodices come in see-through lace, revealing everything beneath, or sometimes preserving modesty with strategically placed patches. Low-cut necklines and décolletés are popular too.

Seen at Christopher Kane, Emilia Wickstead, Calvin Klein, Prabal Gurung, Zadig & Voltaire, Les Copains, Blumarine, Saint Laurent.

Gucci celebrates the 1980s ― Spring/Summer 2018.Ode to the 1980s

Spring/summer 2018 collections featured lots of denim jackets, shirts and pants, as well as high-waist darted pants, satin and shiny fabrics, glittery details and garments with striking shoulders ― all echoing fashion trends of the 1980s.

Seen at Lacoste, Gucci, Versace, Tom Ford, Topshop.

Cards, comics and everyday objects

From the Queen of Hearts at Dolce & Gabbana and American comics at Prada, to Annakiki's critique of smartphones and social networks, Andy Warhol's pop art and Vogue magazine covers at Versace, or tiny toys on hoods and in hair at Comme des Garcons ― references to culture and to everyday objects were legion on the SS18 runways.

Seen at Versace, Dolce & Gabbana, Prada, Annakiki, Comme des garçons.

Asymmetric cuts

Designers showed a multitude of pieces with asymmetric cuts for the spring/summer 2018 season. Tops, blouses and jackets were first in line, revealing a single shoulder for a sensual and glamorously feminine touch. Miniskirts were also seen shorter at one side than the other, along with some tailored jackets and a handful of dresses.

Seen at Céline, Taoray Wang, palmer//harding, Daizy Shely, Lacoste, Stella McCartney, Thom Browne.

Fabulous fringing

The roaring twenties are in vogue next season. It isn't a huge trend, but the fringing seen all over SS18 runways nods to the era. Tops, skirts, pants, crop tops and jackets are all finished with fringing for a refined, retro look. More elaborate creations use layers of fringing to bring movement to stylish dresses. Karl Lagerfeld even brought fringing to Chanel's iconic tweed.

Seen at Tod's, Daizy Shely, Chanel, Veronique Leroy, Elie Saab.

Floral motifs at Rochas ― Spring/Summer 2018.Flowers back in bloom

In keeping with the spring season, flowers are back, with colorful blooms and natural florals seen in mini and XXL versions. Blooms adorn dresses from head to toe, or are combined with other spring-inspired motifs. Jeremy Scott even turned models on the Moschino runway into walking bouquets.

Seen at Francesco Scognamiglio, Vivetta, Moschino, Giorgio Armani, Etro, Marni, Dolce & Gabbana, Dries Van Noten, Rochas, Ungaro.

Leather, denim and PVC

Leather and denim will be on trend next season. Leather brings a punky rock ‘n' roll vibe to the season while denim adds a retro, sportswear and streetwear touch to sophisticated silhouettes. PVC ― preferably of the clear variety ― is another key material for spring/summer 2018, especially for accessories.

Seen at Balmain, Chanel, Alexander Wang, Tommy Hilfiger, Moschino, Annakiki, Trussardi, Christian Dior. ― AFP-Relaxnews