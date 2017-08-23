Yes, there really are cough drop-flavoured Kit Kats now

Kit Kat aims to soothe the throats of supporters as they cheer for the Japanese football team and satisfy their craving for a sweet snack at the same time.TOKYO, Aug 23 — Is this the product that will cement Kit Kat’s position as the undisputed king of bizarre chocolate bars?

Introducing Japan’s latest head-scratching snack: Kit Kat Nodo Ame Aji, or Cough Drop Kit Kat — which arguably takes the notion of value for money to the next level of inventiveness.

Rocket News reported yesterday that each serving of cough drop-flavoured Kit Kat offers a dose of 2.1 per cent throat lozenge powder mixed in with white chocolate.

The resulting taste, Nestle assures us, is “fresh and invigorating.”

Each cough drop-flavoured Kit Kat bar comes emblazoned with the face of Yasutaro Matsuki, a former Japanese football player player-turned-football commentator.

According to the popular Japanese website, the box carries a slogan that reads: “There’s a battle there that most definitely can’t be lost”, which is a nod to the fact that Kit Kat is pronounced “Kitto Katsu” in Japan, which literally translates to “Surely Win”.

The release is timed to coincide with Fifa World Cup matches, and they’re available until September 10 only.