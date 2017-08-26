Canadian woman crowned champion at world’s biggest bartending competition

Kaitlyn Stewart at the World Class Bartender of the Year 2017 competition. — Diageo picOTTAWA, Aug 26 — A Canadian bartender from Vancouver has been named the world’s best bartender at the biggest international competition of its kind, where she beat 10,000 candidates from 57 countries to take the lofty title.

At the World Class Bartender of the Year 2017 event held in Mexico City, Kaitlyn Stewart of Royal Dinette restaurant, out-shook, out-mixed and out-poured her rivals, winning the chance to travel the world as a Diageo ambassador.

Stewart is the bar manager at one of the hottest dining destinations in Vancouver. The farm-to-table restaurant was named the best new restaurant in the city at the Vancouver Magazine Restaurant awards last year.

Cocktails at the Royal Dinette are made with local spirits and seasonal ingredients, and feature everything from burnt cinnamon marshmallow and jalapeno-infused pisco to white peppercorn mezcal honey.

The competition is organised by Diageo, the largest producer of spirits and beer.

Earlier this summer, another industry event that gathers the world’s top mixologists proclaimed Shingo Gokan of Shanghai’s Speak Low bar, international bartender of the year 2017, and Dandelyan in London the world’s best cocktail bar 2017. — AFP-Relaxnews