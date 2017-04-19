Would you drink colourless coffee?

A pair of Slovakian brothers and coffee addicts have created clear coffee for reasons of dental hygiene. PARIS, April 19 — Clear coffee: Would you drink it?

At first, the liquid looks deceptively like water.

But make no mistake, CLR CFF packs a caffeinated punch in a strange, colourless form.

Why? For a pair of Slovakian brothers and coffee addicts, the reason is clear: Dental hygiene.

Because while many like their coffee black, no one likes their teeth to be that way.

“If you are looking for a refreshing coffee but you want to keep your smile white, then Clear Coffee is perfect for you,” reads an excerpt on the website.

Pitched as the world’s first colourless coffee drink, the beverage is made from Arabica coffee beans and water. How is it made clear? That’s more cryptic, with creators calling it a method “which has never been used before.”

The drink contains no preservatives, artificial flavours, stabilisers, sugar or other sweeteners, the brothers claim.

But how does it taste? Reporters at Metro in the UK took it for a test spin, and describe the taste as “odd but not unpleasant.”

“In fact, it’s very drinkable.”

It’s also described as water with an aftertaste of coffee.

The product is stocked at Whole Foods and Selfridges in the UK and is also sold online at £6 (RM34) for a pair. Each bottle contains 200ml with 100mg of caffeine per bottle and clocks in at 4 calories per serving. — AFP-Relaxnews