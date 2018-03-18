Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

Eat/Drink

World’s most expensive chocolate at Portuguese fair (VIDEO)

Sunday March 18, 2018
12:41 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Gifted Colombia kids pay tribute to hero HawkingThe Edit: Gifted Colombia kids pay tribute to hero Hawking

Johor DAP chief for Ayer Hitam parliamentary contest in GE14Johor DAP chief for Ayer Hitam parliamentary contest in GE14

The Edit: Aretha Franklin forced to cancel shows on doctor’s ordersThe Edit: Aretha Franklin forced to cancel shows on doctor’s orders

Strongman Putin heading for another easy win in Russian electionStrongman Putin heading for another easy win in Russian election

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

OBIDOS, March 18 — The world's most expensive chocolate went on display at a chocolate fair in Obidos in Portugal on Friday. Priced at €7,728 (RM37,300) and covered in edible gold, the chocolate is part of a limited edition of 1,000 bonbons.

It has a filling of saffron threads, white truffle, vanilla from Madagascar and gold flakes. It was guarded by two uniformed men.

Its creator, Portuguese chocolatier Daniel Gomes, said the diamond-shaped chocolate was certified as the world's most expensive by the Guinness Book of Records, which in 2017 listed US$250 (RM978) La Madeline au Truffe made by Danish artisan chocolate-maker Fritz Knipschildt's as the record holder.

Its crown-shaped box is decorated with 5,500 Swarovksi crystals and also carries personalised pincers. — ReutersPortuguese chocolatier Daniel Gomes prepares a candy wrapped in pure 23 carat gold during international chocolate fair in Obidos Portugal March 16, 2018. — Reuters picPortuguese chocolatier Daniel Gomes prepares a candy wrapped in pure 23 carat gold during international chocolate fair in Obidos Portugal March 16, 2018. — Reuters pic

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram