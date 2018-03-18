World’s most expensive chocolate at Portuguese fair (VIDEO)

OBIDOS, March 18 — The world's most expensive chocolate went on display at a chocolate fair in Obidos in Portugal on Friday. Priced at €7,728 (RM37,300) and covered in edible gold, the chocolate is part of a limited edition of 1,000 bonbons.

It has a filling of saffron threads, white truffle, vanilla from Madagascar and gold flakes. It was guarded by two uniformed men.

Its creator, Portuguese chocolatier Daniel Gomes, said the diamond-shaped chocolate was certified as the world's most expensive by the Guinness Book of Records, which in 2017 listed US$250 (RM978) La Madeline au Truffe made by Danish artisan chocolate-maker Fritz Knipschildt's as the record holder.

Its crown-shaped box is decorated with 5,500 Swarovksi crystals and also carries personalised pincers. — Reuters Portuguese chocolatier Daniel Gomes prepares a candy wrapped in pure 23 carat gold during international chocolate fair in Obidos Portugal March 16, 2018. — Reuters pic