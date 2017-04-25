Will these Bangkok restaurants come out on top in new Michelin guide?

In 2013, chef Duangporn Songvisava at Bo.Lan was named Asia's Best Female Chef by organisers of The World's 50 Best Restaurants Awards. ― AFP pix

BANGKOK, April 25 ― While Bangkok may be better known for its pulsing street food scene rather than haute cuisine, tourism officials are hoping the arrival of the Michelin guide will help boost the city's reputation and place it on par as one of the best dining destinations in the world.

Rumours of Michelin's entry into Bangkok have been swirling since earlier this year, but the news was confirmed by the Tourism Authority of Thailand at an event last week.

The Michelin Guide Bangkok will be released in both Thai and English editions at the end of the year.

Here's a look at some of the noteworthy restaurants that are likely to get nods in the inaugural Michelin guide for Bangkok, after being spotlighted by Asia's 50 Best Restaurants Awards:

Bo Lan

At Bo.Lan, chef Duangporn Songvisava, better known as “Bo,” uses ingredients sourced from local farmers, artisans, and fishermen to create traditional Thai dishes like Northern-style spicy pork salad with native spices and greens, or hot and sour soup with herbal-fed chicken and young tamarind leaves. In 2013, chef Bo was named Asia's Best Female Chef by organisers of The World's 50 Best Restaurants Awards. By 2018, the restaurant hopes to become carbon neutral.

Red curry chicken at Nahm, a Thai restaurant in Bangkok helmed by Australian chef David Thompson. Nahm

It's a Thai restaurant in Bangkok helmed by an Australian chef. Despite his Aussie roots, chef David Thompson is considered an honorary Thai for creating a restaurant that elevates Thai cuisine to the standards of haute gastronomy. Thompson tracked down centuries-old cookbooks of Thai matriarchs to create a menu that features the robust flavours of Thailand: garlic, shrimp paste, chillies and lemongrass. The London outpost of Nahm became the first Thai restaurant in Europe to be awarded a Michelin star after opening in 2001.

For three years in a row, chef Gaggan Anand's Indian restaurant in Bangkok, Gaggan, has been able to boast the title of best restaurant in Asia, by organisers of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants awards. Described as a progressive Indian restaurant, Gaggan uses hyper-modern techniques to create dishes like spherified yogurt explosion with red matcha and charcoal, Indian sushi and uni ice cream served in a miniature cone. Interested in booking a table? Best reserve within the next few years, as chef Anand has said he plans to close Gaggan by 2020 and relocate to Japan. ― AFP-Relaxnews