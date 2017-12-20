‘White gold’ on deck of French trawler signals bumper haul of scallops

Customers look at scallops at a market stall during an annual celebration of scallops in Port-en-Bessin, France, December 20, 2017. — Reuters picPORT-EN-BESSIN, Dec 20 — On the trawler Thierisa the mood was festive. It was the first day of the scallop season and the deck already groaned with the “white gold” of a bumper season in the waters off northern France.

At dawn on November 13, Captain Thierry Lefrancois and his crew of four had joined a procession of boats heading offshore from Port-en-Bessin, a fishing village that was the site of a battle during the Allied landing in Normandy in World War Two.

Early in the morning trawlers leave the harbour in Port-en-Bessin, France, December 20, 2017. — Reuters pic



Scallops are seen on a market stall during an annual celebration of scallops in Port-en-Bessin, France, December 20, 2017. — Reuters pic



Thierisa trawler leaves the harbour early in the morning in Port-en-Bessin, France, December 20, 2017. — Reuters pic



Empty shells of scallops are seen on a beach in Port-en-Bessin, France, December 20, 2017. — Reuters pic



A flotilla of more than a hundred trawlers wait until noon and the start of scallop season at Bay of Seine, Manche sea, France, December 20, 2017. — Reuters pic



A fisherman sorts scallops in boxes on the deck of Thierisa trawler in the Bay of the Seine, France, December 20, 2017. — Reuters pic



Fishermen sort scallops in boxes on the deck of Thierisa trawler in the Bay of the Seine, France, December 20, 2017. — Reuters pic



Dylan, 20, a fisherman aboard Thierisa trawler, unloads scallops on docks in Port-en-Bessin, France, December 20, 2017. — Reuters pic



Fishermen Dylan and David take a break in the kitchen of Thierisa trawler in Port-en-Bessin, France, December 20, 2017. — Reuters pic



Trawlers come back to the harbour of Port-en-Bessin-Huppain after one day of scallops fishing in Bay of Seine, Manche sea, France, December 20, 2017. — Reuters pic



A fisherman empties the drags full of scallops, on the deck of Thierisa trawler in the Bay of the Seine, France, December 20, 2017. — Reuters pic



A view shows the town and the harbour of Port-en-Bessin, France, December 20, 2017. — Reuters pic



Customers look at scallops at a market stall during an annual celebration of scallops in Port-en-Bessin, France December 20, 2017. — Reuters pic



A woman cooks scallops during an annual celebration of scallops in Port-en-Bessin, France, December 20, 2017. — Reuters pic

After two and a half hours on turbulent waters, they arrived at the fishing grounds but had to wait until noon and the start of the scallop season at Bay of the Seine. Police helicopters hovered to make sure no nets were lowered early.

Northern France’s season for scallop, or “white gold”, runs from October to mid-May but in Bay of the Seine it starts in November.

At noon, fishermen dropped their dredges. The dragnets scrape the bottom of the bay for 15 to 20 minutes before being pulled up full of large pale shells.

“It’s a miraculous catch,” said Lefrancois after dragging a net-busting 1.7 tonnes of Coquilles Saint Jacques from the waters. “In my 20-year career I have never seen this,” he said, praising the haul’s volume and the size of the scallops.

This year’s scallop haul in France is expected to be four times larger than the average in the past decade, according to marine research agency Ifremer.

A fisherman empties the drags full of scallops, on the deck of Thierisa trawler in the Bay of the Seine, France, December 20, 2017. — Reuters picBreeding this spring was boosted by a combination of unusually warm waters, an absence of strong winds and good stockpile management, it said.

At the end of the permitted two-hour fish, the armada returned to port, boats low in the water.

Fishermen will sell their catch at around €15 (RM61) for five kilograms on the local market.

The price for Norman scallops will rise to around €10-15 a kilogram in Paris where demand is strong for the delicacy, particularly over Christmas as the seafood is a part of traditional festivities in France.

Based on samples taken in July, Ifremer expects another bumper catch next season. — Reuters