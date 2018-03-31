Where to get yourself some bubur sum-sum in Jakarta

A bowl of bubur sum-sum at Omah Sendok in South Jakarta. — Jakarta Globe picJAKARTA, March 31 — Even though the brunt of the rainy season has passed, Jakarta is still experiencing its fair share of heavy rain and coolish winds. In a fickle season like this, there’s nothing better than eating something hot to warm up your insides.

This time, instead of savoury soups, The Jakarta Globe compiles a list of the best dessert porridges in Jakarta, more specifically bubur sum-sum, a sweet concoction typically made from rice flour and coconut milk that is bound to give you comfort on a gloomy day.

1. Ny. Swan Dapur Solo | Bubur Jawa | Rp 23,000 (RM6.45)

In a modernised setting, Ny. Swan Dapur Solo serves a traditional Javanese-style bubur sum-sum. Compared to other Indonesian cuisines, Javanese food tends to be sweeter. The palm and brown sugar sauce is definitely sweet, but has a distinct, earthy characteristic. Ny. Swan (Mrs. Swan) has been serving the same bubur sum-sum since 1988, and swears by her secret recipe. There are two locations in Sunter, so you’re in luck if you live around North Jakarta.

Address: Jl. Danau Sunter Utara R 35-37, Sunter, North Jakarta.

Opening hours: 10am-10pm (Monday-Sunday)

Contact: 0216405812

2. Jajanan Parahyangan Legit | Bubur Sum-sum | Rp 15,000

Located in the heart of Kelapa Gading — one of Jakarta’s main food strips — Jajanan Parahyangan Legit has been in business for 29 years. As part of their extensive menu, the desserts are placed in stainless steel pots aligned in two rows. Their bubur sum-sum is fluffy and light, and even though the brown sugar sauce fills the plate, it isn’t too sweet — allowing other subtle flavours to rise. The pandan is strong, its aroma practically wafts in your face while you eat it. For Rp 15,000 per dessert plate, you can definitely have more than one serving.

Address: Jl. Boulevard Timur, Blok ZCI No.5, Kelapa Gading, North Jakarta.

Opening hours: 9am-8pm (Monday-Sunday)

Contact: 02145860148

3. Omah Sendok |Bubur Sum-sum | Rp 27,000

From the time Omah Sendok first opened its doors in September 2005, this place has been a fixture of comfort and peace. The cosy vibe — and the delicious smells from the open kitchen — make you feel like you’re at home. Compared to other bubur sum-sums, Omah Sendok’s version is especially gelatinous (bounce it with your spoon, you’d think it’s tofu). By itself, the bubur sum-sum is salty, but when paired with the brown sugar it’s the perfect combination of sweet-savoury. Although the location is a little hidden in a back street off Jalan Senopati in South Jakarta, the place is always vibrant with large parties eating and laughing. You should most definitely book your table if you’re coming with a crowd.

Address: Jl. Taman Mpu Sendok No.45, Senopati, South Jakarta.

Opening hours: 10am-9:30pm (Monday-Sunday)

Contact: 0215214531

4. Bopet Mini | Bubur Kampiun | Rp 18,000

Bubur Kampiun is a Padang specialty, a colourful dessert dish consisting of bubur sum-sum, serabi (sweet Indonesian pancake), srikaya (coconut jam), ketan (sticky rice), pacar cina (tapioca pearls), biji salak (yam balls) and kolak (stewed banana in coconut milk and sugar). Bubur Kampiun is much more colourful both in appearance and taste than the sedate, white and brown bubur sum-sum. Bopet Mini’s version looks positively electric with the pink and orange from its various condiments. With so many flavours and textures, your palate can get confused, especially if you’re looking for that thick, rich bubur sum-sum taste. This dish might be perfect though for people who’ve never tried bubur sum-sum before, sort of like a beginner bubur sum-sum dish if you may, if you don’t like it you can move on to the other ingredients. Bopet Mini now has a new location since the old Benhil Market — where it’s been in operation since 1982 — has been demolished. Only a few hundred metres down the road, it also still serves the best lontong sayur (rice cakes in curry) in town.

Address: Jl. Bendungan Hilir Raya, Bendungan Hilir, Central Jakarta.

Opening hours: 7am-9pm (Monday-Sunday)

Contact: 0215700282 — Jakarta Globe