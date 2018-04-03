‘Where Foodies Meet’: Benjamin Yong savours Singapore’s culinary scene

Benjamin Yong and superstar chef Violet Oon at her restaurant Violet Oon Satay Bar and Grill. — Picture courtesy of VisitSingaporeKUALA LUMPUR, April 3 — Benjamin Yong’s passion for food has him on a new journey this time travelling to neighbouring Singapore to unravel what the city has to offer.

Joining the “Chief Eating Officer” of The BIG Group on his foodie adventure, in conjunction with the new destination brand launch Passion Made Possible, was cooking doyenne Violet Oon of Violet Oon Singapore who introduced her local favourites.

“Singapore is ever-evolving. The most exciting aspect for me is the fact that I’m always able to find something new, discover new flavours, new taste profiles, meet new people and new talents and these are the things that will keep drawing me back here — the ability to keep discovering,” shares Yong on eating his way through Singapore.

Yong’s foodie discoveries in Singapore have been documented as a four-part web video series titled “Where Foodies Meet” on the Singapore Tourism Board’s Facebook page.

The series highlights the movers and shakers of the gourmet scene in Singapore which includes Douglas Ng from The Fishball Story, Chef Willin Low of Wild Rocket, Ryan Huber of Huber’s Butchery and Owner and Head Chef of Burnt Ends, Dave Pynt.

From Ng, Yong discovered how this young hawkerpreneur’s (entrepreneurs who are key in preserving the hawker heritage and culture in Singapore) successful franchise was inspired by his grandmother who was the original “creator of the fish balls” which he sells.

Douglas’ yearning to have more of his grandmother’s fish balls that she only “made twice a year” led him to take on her recipe on turning it into a hip dish that is relevant to the younger generations.

Here’s a bit more on what you can expect from “Where Foodies Meet”:

Episode 1: Food with Friends

Oon takes Benjamin to visit the local wet market where she buys her fresh ingredients for cooking and together they shop for local ingredients to cook a dish together.

Episode 2: Love at First Bite

Benjamin explores his local favourite haunts in Singapore which he frequents to find out how they’ve evolved and maintained consistency throughout the year.

Episode 3: Tasting New Experiences

In this episode, Benjamin’s palate is exposed to a new array of flavours through a meeting with Chef Willin of Wild Rocket. He also visited Irvins Salted Egg, a franchise that introduced the highly addictive Salted Egg Fish Skins.

Episode 4: Feast with Friends

Benjamin and Oon host several friends which include Asian Food Channel food host and food blogger Sarah Benjamin, Ryan Huber and Chef Willin Low who share the same passion for food as them.