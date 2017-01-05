Want to make Pulp Fiction’s legendary Big Kahuna Burger? Here’s how (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, Jan 5 — Having teased fans’ tastebuds in films such as Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction, Death Proof, Four Rooms (and even Robert Rodriguez’s From Dusk Till Dawn), the Big Kahuna Burger is a major recurring figure in the Tarantino universe, along with Red Apple cigarettes.

YouTuber Andrew Rea has decided to bring the mythical Hawaiian smash burger to life by reconstructing the ketchup-slathered heart-stopper from scratch, while adding his own spin to it.

Rea’s “double-stacked caramelised pineapple and onion burger” looks so good, you’ll likely chuck your healthy eating plans right out the window.

Don’t say we didn’t warn you. Rea’s double-stacked caramelised pineapple and onion burger looks so good, you’ll likely chuck your healthy eating plans right out the window.