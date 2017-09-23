Vegan dining on the rise in Singapore, even among meat lovers

Most of VeganBurg’s clients are now non-vegetarians and non-vegans. — TODAY picSINGAPORE, Sept 23 — Call it a healthy choice, an environmentally-sound option or just a fad diet but veganism is here to stay. And, along with the rise of the number of people becoming vegans is an increase in dining options too.

Previously, some restaurants — usually vegetarian ones — would offer vegan options, but there are now several food establishments in Singapore that feature a totally vegan menu. Among them is a local fast-food joint VeganBurg, located in Eunos and claims to be “the world’s first 100 per cent plant-based burger joint”.

The outlet first opened in October 2010, and now has a branch in San Francisco where its famous fans include singers Chrissie Hynde and Belinda Carlisle.

Alex Tan, founder of VeganBurg, explained why he went down the vegan route: “VeganBurg was created to bring us back to our roots of consuming a natural human diet consisting of plant-based ingredients, which are healthier for our bodies and more sustainable for our planet.

“We redefine food pop culture while breaking the stereotype of how burgers could look, feel and taste like — making plant-based burgers accessible, fun and, most importantly, tasty. It’s about time to make veganism mainstream,” he added.

One of the restaurant’s best-selling items is the Creamy Shrooms burger, but it has since had to step aside for a newcomer — the Chili Krab Burger, which was first introduced as part of its National Day celebrations and will be available until the end of the month. The burger is an innovative plant-based rendition of a classic and iconic Singapore dish.

Tan revealed that, when VeganBurg was first established, its clientele was “about 70 per cent vegetarians, 20 per cent vegans, and 10 per cent adventurous foodies”. However, in the last few years, the majority of its clientele — about 70 per cent — are non-vegetarians and non-vegans.

Brownice serves plant-based ice creams, made with organic brown rice, organic evaporated cane juice as well as fresh fruit and nuts. — TODAY picAnother vegan restaurant selling fast food is nonVnom. Its menu features a variety of burgers, a few pastas and side dishes such as Mushroom Fritters and Red Sweet Potato Fries. Its best-selling items include King Mushroom Head Burger, Spinach Linguine and Temptation Satay Burger.

Most of its customers are vegan or vegetarian but “there are even some who love meat, (and) who have fallen in love with our food”, according to Ng Wai Lek, director of Veganom.

Local fare goes vegan

Even our local food has been given the vegan treatment, thanks to Genesis Vegan Restaurant. Situated in a residential area in Owen Road, its menu is a mix of east and west but it serves its take on local dishes such as Nonya Laksa and Nasi Lemak.

Then there is Loving Hut, the local branch of one of the largest vegan restaurant chains in the world, with more than 200 outlets worldwide. The Singapore offshoot serves dishes such as Nyonya Mee Siam and Vegan Kway Chap.

Those looking for vegan dessert options aren’t left out either — at least when it comes to ice-cream. Brownice serves plant-based ice-creams, made with organic brown rice milk, organic evaporated cane juice as well as fresh fruits and nuts. There is a total of 16 flavours, all with cute names such as V For Vanilla, Gila Gula Melaka, Mr (Earl) Grey and Hi Hazel, I’m Nuts About You.

NonVnom’s menu features a variety of burgers and pastas. — TODAY picNot just for vegans

Brownice believes in doing things “MAD” — make a difference — and want people to “join us in being MAD”. “Through our signature plant-based ice creams, we help people realise that it is just one easy step to making a positive difference in their lives,” shared Lee Hui Min, chief marketing manager. “Be it their health, the environment and animals, we want our customers to feel their best when they eat our ice-creams.”

Such eateries don’t just attract vegans; meat-lovers dine there too, whether for health reasons or out of sheer curiosity.

Finance executive Sandy Soh, 39, goes to VeganBurg whenever she craves a healthy meal. “I eat meat so I miss the feeling of biting into a juicy meat patty but I do enjoy the burgers at VeganBurg,” she said. “My colleagues and I dine there at least once a month, as we work nearby.”

Marketing manager Carolyn Ng, 50, has visited nomVnom twice. She revealed that, even though she found the menu small, she loved that “I can have a meatless burger and still feel satisfied”.

Reena Abdullah, 24, is vegetarian and visits Loving Hut regularly. “I love the wide selection of local favourites such as laksa and mee pok,” she said. “I’m always impressed by how close the vegan version of the dishes taste to the ‘real’ thing; it’s delicious.”

Training manager Keilash Singh, 44, is vegetarian and a regular at Loving Hut. “There are vegan versions of lots of local dishes that are reasonably priced, with no compromise on taste,” he said. “Their wanton noodles and assam laksa are my favourites.” — TODAY