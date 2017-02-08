Umberto Bombana to be honoured by Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants (VIDEO)

Bombana will accept his award from Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants awards 2017 on February 21. — AFP picHONG KONG, Feb 8 — Chef Umberto Bombana of 8½ Otto e Mezzo Bombana in Hong Kong has been named the lifetime achievement award recipient for this year’s edition of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants awards.

Credited with pushing the limits of traditional Italian cuisine, Bombana boasts bragging rights to three Michelin stars for his Hong Kong eatery — the first and only Italian restaurant outside Italy to receive such a distinction.

The restaurant’s success has also been replicated at outposts in Shanghai, Beijing and Macau.

Inspired by Italian director Federico Fellini’s 1963 film 8 ½, the restaurant pays homage to the chef’s native cuisine, which is elevated to the level of haute gastronomy and created with seasonal ingredients and delicacies from around the world. Bombana is also known as the ‘King of White Truffles.’

“While I’m humbled by this prestigious award, I credit Asian diners for my success,” said Bombana in a statement.

“Asian diners are sophisticated, international travellers who appreciate fine dining and continually motivate you to meet world-class standards. I feel very fortunate to have spent my career in Asia. Introducing Italian cuisine to Chinese guests taught me the importance of being progressive, dynamic and creative and shaped the way I work.”

— AFP-Relaxnews