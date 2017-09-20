UberEATS is now ready to deliver meals in Kuala Lumpur

A screengrab from the UberEATS website shows some of the partner restaurants in KL. KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — Super hungry but really not up to endure the long traffic crawl? Well, the good news is you’ll now be able to utilise UberEATS while chilling on the couch or still lying in bed.

That’s right, Uber has launched its food delivery service in Malaysia although it's currently just limited to certain neighbourhoods in Kuala Lumpur namely the central business districts, Bangsar and Damansara Heights.

UberEATS is already available in 27 countries across over 100 cities worldwide and it runs independently from the normal Uber app. Using the same technology, Malaysians will now be just a tap away from ordering the food they want.

“We are delighted to announce that UberEATS is now live in Malaysia! At Uber, we’re always looking for ways to bring Malaysians more choices at the touch of a button. This time, we are bringing consumers, restaurant-partners, and delivery-partners together in a digital marketplace celebrating Malaysia’s great cuisine and love of food. Using the power of Uber’s technology, we are going to help Malaysians enjoy the right food they want, right now — at the touch of a button,” said UberEATS general manager for Malaysia and Singapore Shri Chakravarthy Gopalakrishnan.

The service will be available tomorrow and there already are over 200 restaurant partners offering everything from local favourites to Western delights and even donuts!

Some of the partner restaurants include Baba Low's, The Good Co, Wondermama, SWAD Restaurant, Krispy Kreme, Devi's Corner, Mikey’s original New York Pizza and Inside Scoop.

The average order takes 35 minutes from start to finish and the service will be available from 9am till midnight. Payment can be made via credit or debit cards with delivery charges reportedly starting at RM5 with no minimum order required.

You can also enjoy a promotional launch that will give you free delivery for the first three orders by entering the promo code KLTASTY which will be valid October 21.

For more details, download the UberEATS app (available for both iOS and Android) or visit UberEATS.com.

From left: General Manager of UberEATS Malaysia and Singapore Shri Gopalakrishnan, a UberEATS delivery-partner, Head of Marketing Uber Malaysia Geraldine Wong, Uber Head of Communications Southeast Asia Leigh Wong and UberEATS Regional General Manager APAC Allen Penn and the launch. — Picture courtesy of UberEATS