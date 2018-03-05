Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Uber Eats now available in Petaling Jaya, Bandar Utama, TTDI and Bandar Sunway

Monday March 5, 2018
Apart from serving more users, Uber Eats has also added more food options from around Petaling Jaya. — Picture by SoyaCincauApart from serving more users, Uber Eats has also added more food options from around Petaling Jaya. — Picture by SoyaCincauKUALA LUMPUR, March 5 — Uber Eats is now rolling out to more locations in the Klang Valley. The food delivery service was first launched for downtown KL, Bangsar and Damansara Heights, and now it is available at Petaling Jaya, Bandar Utama, TTDI and Bandar Sunway.

Apart from serving more users, Uber Eats has also added more food options from around Petaling Jaya. This includes The Fish Bowl, Goodness Greens Cafe, Lim Fried Chicken, Pickle & Fig, Ravi’s Banana Leaf and Rojak & Cendol Mustaffa. This brings the total number of restaurants on Uber Eats to more than 400.

You can check out their latest coverage map below:

To get started, you’ll need to download the Uber Eats app which is available for both Android and iOS. For the first time Uber Eats users, you can enjoy unlimited free delivery (normally RM5 per delivery) for 4 weeks with the promo code “PJMAKAN”. Uber Eats is available daily between 9:00 am to midnight and the average delivery takes about 33 minutes. Only credit and debit card payments are accepted at the moment. — SoyaCincau

