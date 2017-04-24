Try out this easy homemade apple pie recipe (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, April 24 — There are tons of fancy pies available in the market now, but the humble apple pie will always have appeal.

This video by popular YouTube channel Tasty will take you through the steps in making apple pie from scratch that will make for a perfect dessert treat.

For this recipe, you’ll need these ingredients for the pie dough: 21/2 cups of flour, 1 tsp of salt, 1/2 sticks of cold butter cut in cubes and 4-8 tbsp of iced water.

For the filling, you’ll need: 21/2 pounds of sliced Granny Smith apples, ¾ cup of sugar, 2 tbsp of flour, 1/2 tsp of salt, 1 tsp of cinnamon, 1/4 tsp of nutmeg, half a lemon, 1 beaten egg, 1 tbsp of sugar and vanilla ice cream.

Before you begin, be sure to preheat the oven to 375°F/200°C. Next, mix the flour and salt with a fork in a medium-sized bowl until well combined. Add in the cubed butter and with the fork, break up into the flour. Note that the mixture will still have lumps about the size of small peas.

Gradually add in the iced water and mix the dough until it starts to come together. You may not need all of the water, but if the dough is too dry then add more.

Work the dough and then cover with cling wrap before refrigerating.

Next, mix the sliced apples, sugar, flour, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg, and lemon in a bowl until well combined and all apples are coated. Refrigerate this mixture as well.

Cut the pie dough in half on a floured surface and roll out both halves until round and about ⅛-inch thick. Roll the dough around the rolling pin and unroll onto a pie dish making sure it reaches the edges. Trim off extra if necessary.

Pour in the apple filling mixture and pat down. Roll the other half of the dough on top and trim the extra dough from the edges. Pinch the edges to create a crimp, making the edges are sealed together.

Brush the pie with the beaten egg and sprinkle with the sugar. Cut four slits in the top of the pie to create a vent.

Bake pie for 50-60 minutes or until the crust is golden brown and no greyish or undercooked pastry remains. Let cool before slicing and serving with ice cream. Enjoy!

