Trendiest takeout order of 2017 so far: Poke bowls

Take-out orders for poke bowls on the online and mobile ordering service GrubHub have seen a 365 per cent increase so far this year. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, July 21 — Poke bowls have become the hottest delivery item of 2017 so far, with the popular Hawaiian dish seeing an impressive 365 per cent increase in orders on one of the leading take-out delivery services in the US.

Halfway into the year, GrubHub has teased out a few trends in delivery orders across its network of 55,000 restaurant partners in 1,100 US cities and London, and found that poke bowls are enjoying soaring popularity among diners.

After reaching peak popularity last year, poke bowls have become increasingly common on restaurant menus around the world, with chefs taking creative spins on the traditional base of rice, raw fish cubes, seasoning and assorted vegetable toppings.

Likewise, pretzel bites have found a newfound popularity, with delivery orders spiking 238 per cent over last year.

Other trendy delivery dishes include barbecue beans (increase in orders of 106 per cent), chicken fried steak (up 103 per cent) and avocado toast (93 per cent).

GrubHub also noted an increase of 32 per cent on orders for “bowl” food — a photogenic trend that spread like wildfire on Pinterest and Instagram over the last year.

The trendiest bowls include the steak, guacamole bowl; bibimbap bowl; and the chili coconut curry bowl.

Vegan dishes are become more popular as well, with a 19 per cent rise in orders. The most popular vegan orders include vegan quesadillas, tofu wings and the teriyaki quinoa bowl.

Meanwhile, takeout habits also seem to follow seasonal trends, with penne rosa seeing a 385 per cent spike in orders in January and February of 2017, versus the rest of the year.

Other comfort foods to see a notable spike this winter, compared to the rest of the year, include pho (up 127 per cent) and fried chicken sandwiches (124 per cent), while the trendiest foods for May and June were roasted Brussels sprouts (301 per cent), pretzel bites (98 per cent) and poke bowls (96 per cent). — AFP-Relaxnews