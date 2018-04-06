Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

Three ways to make ice cream (VIDEO)

Friday April 6, 2018
09:54 AM GMT+8

KUALA LUMPUR, April 6 — If you love ice cream and would like to try your hands at making it at home, here’s a great video for you.

The guys from SortedFood show us three ways of making this delicious frozen treat using different kitchen appliances and ingredients.

The good news is you don’t even need an ice-cream machine for the first two methods.

From the easy ’five-minutes ice cream’ recipe, to the more advanced classic custard-style ice cream, there’s a method to suit everyone.

Watch the video to learn more.

Screen capture of the video showing a classic custard-style vanilla ice cream, made using the classic custard method.Screen capture of the video showing a classic custard-style vanilla ice cream, made using the classic custard method.

