This US$35,000 ranch salad dressing bottle can be won on Twitter

The all-American dressing brand says they're honoring an all-American woman who will become a part of British royalty. — Instagram/Hidden Valley picNEW YORK, March 12 — The creator of one of America’s most popular salad dressings and dipping sauces has bedazzled a fancy decanter with US$35,000 (RM136,661) worth of gems in a Twitter competition that tries hard to tie itself to the upcoming royal wedding.

And thereby garner more followers on Twitter.

And generate more buzz for National Ranch Day, an unofficial holiday that fell on March 10.

It’s a publicity stunt that has all the makings of, well, a publicity stunt.

Until May 19, the day of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal nuptials, fans of the original ranch dressing can try for their chance to win a pimped-out salad dressing bottle, encrusted with sapphires, diamonds and white gold.

“Nothing marks #NationalRanchDay like a real jewel-encrusted ranch bottle fit for people who royally love ranch,” tweeted @HVRanch.

The all-American dressing brand says they’re honoring an all-American woman who will become a part of British royalty.

To enter the competition, participants must follow @HVRanch on Twitter and retweet the promotional tweet with the hashtag #NationalRanchDay.

Within three days, the post has been retweeted 8,500 times.

It’s not the first time the company has encrusted a dressing bottle with gems. Last year, it released a limited-edition collection of bottles covered in rhinestones for $50.

Devout fans of the creamy, savory, buttermilk salad dressing can also buy mini kegs filled with a year’s supply of Hidden Valley Ranch dressing for $50 and a ranch dressing fountain for $89.

The Twitter contest is only open to residents of the US. — AFP-Relaxnews