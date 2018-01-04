Thirsty Russians push Italy wine exports to record level

Exports of Italian wine reached a record €6 billion (RM29 billion) in 2017. — Instants/Istock.com pic via AFPROME, Jan 4 — Exports of Italian wine reached a record €6 billion (RM29 billion) in 2017, up 7.0 per cent on the previous year thanks largely to Russia, Italy's largest agricultural union said Wednesday.

Sales of everything from the full-bodied to the fruity were glugged with glee in established markets, with sales up eight percent in Britain, six per cent in the United States and three percent in Germany.

Sales in China increased by 25 per cent, though they were still relatively limited compared to the import of French wines.

But Russia proved the most partial to an Italian glass or two, with sales there leaping 47 per cent on a 12-month comparison.

And much of the fizz came from sparkling wines, such as prosecco, with sales of bubblies up 15 per cent to nearly €1.1 billion, the union said. — AFP-Relaxnews