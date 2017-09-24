The Weekend Baker: Artisanal sourdough breads made with passion

Weekend Baker specialises in artisanal sourdough breads. – Pictures by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 — From Monday to Friday, she holds down a 9-to-5 job as a corporate lawyer. When the weekend rolls around, Liew Pui Yee swaps her suits and heels for kitchen overalls, figuratively speaking, as The Weekend Baker.

Her forte? Artisanal sourdough breads made using all-natural ingredients. She takes orders for her breads by Thursday each week, preps and proofs the dough on Friday evenings, and delivers them fresh out of the oven on Saturdays for customers to collect at selected locations.

Corporate lawyer Liew Pui-Yee started experimenting with sourdough bread recipes five years agoCranberry loaves with crusty tops and soft centres, wholemeal bread that mothers love to turn into sandwiches for their children’s packed lunches, caraway rye with a rich cumin taste that you’d want to dip into thick soups and curries — these are just scratching the surface of Pui Yee’s repertoire, which is pretty much limitless as the recipe is a versatile formula that can be adapted and tweaked to produce a variety of breads.

“The basic recipe calls for only four ingredients – sourdough starter, flour, salt and water,” she explains, “In terms of flour, it’s 20 per cent wheat and 80 per cent bread, which can be adjusted depending on the result or texture you want.

“You can make it whole grain, or add seeds and dried fruits for example... you can pretty much make any kind of bread.”

Leftover breads are best sliced and stored in the freezer (left). Marmite and butter on toasted sourdough — a match made in heaven (right)There are exceptions, however: Baguettes and ciabattas, for example, require a slightly different recipe and treatment. “The starter needs to be more liquid, and you don’t need to ferment overnight. You also want to achieve a lot of bake holes, and water is very important for that.”

If Pui Yee sounds like a seasoned baker, it’s thanks to her passion and drive more than formal training, although she did attend a one-day course taught by Dean Brettschneider at his eponymous Cooking & Baking School in Singapore.

Order by Thursday and you will get freshly baked loaves on Saturday (left). Pui Yee also uses a variety of organic grains (right)Most of her knowledge came about via the same route as most self-taught chefs and bakers — by devouring recipe books, magazines, and online tutorials.

Her motivation is simple: Pui Yee loves breads, and so does her family. “We eat bread practically every day. Breakfast, for me, is always bread and always toasted. I usually eat it with butter and Marmite, sometimes with cheese, tuna, or marmalade.

“If you ask me to eat noodles, it’d feel weird... I don’t mind the occasional nasi lemak or roti canai though!” she says with a laugh, adding that “Between my mum and me, we can polish off a loaf within days.”

Pui Yee grew up eating MarmiteIn fact, it was her mother, Shea Yuet Meng, who first started baking yeast breads for the family. Pui Yee preferred artisanal breads as she loves the caramelised crusts.

“When I used to buy bread, I’d take the front and back slices first,” she reveals, “And once you start eating homemade breads, you don’t want to go back to regular commercial ones.” That left her with just one option: Bake her own.

She started experimenting with sourdough about five years ago and even invested in an electric stone mill, so that she can mill her own flour. Having achieved consistent results over the past four years, Pui Yee gained the confidence to take her breads to a wider audience and began accepting orders early this year.

She mills the flour herself, using an electric stone millWhile many home bakers often have trouble starting the culture, Pui Yee found it pretty easy. “It’s just flour and water, basically, but make sure that everything you use is clean. The water must be boiled, the spoons must be sterilised.. and check that you’re leaving it in the ideal temperature of about 24-26°C.”

Her sourdough starter, nicknamed “The Queen”, is about four years old now and she continues to tend to it carefully and diligently. “You have to be very consistent with the feeding, make sure to do it at the same time every day.”

The basic recipe can be tweaked and adapted to make pretty much any type of breadPui Yee keeps her sourdough at 100 per cent hydration, which means an equal amount of flour and water, and in the refrigerator. Two days before she wants to bake, she takes out a bit and adds on flour and water.

Watch her knead the dough and you will be surprised if you’re expecting rigorous pulling and pummelling, or what Pui Yee calls the “washing clothes” motion.

Instead, she prefers the French style that is gentler and involves more of a stretch-and-fold action. “The important thing is to get a taut surface for the final shaping, otherwise the dough may not rise or may tear.”

The French-style technique involves a stretch-and-fold actionThe most important thing, she says, is to know how to handle the dough. If it’s too wet (there’s too much water), for example, let it proof longer as “time will do the work for you.”

The more time that’s spent, the better the taste. “I can easily make a loaf within a day, by adding more sourdough,” says Pui Yee, “but that doesn’t allow for the flavours to develop.” She therefore prefers to prepare the dough the night before baking, letting the fermentation take place over a minimum of 12 hours.

The Sesame Sourdough is ideal with savoury spreads (left). The Swedish Seeded Rye contains as much seeds and grains as flour! (right)Her production scale is small; at any one time, she can bake just two artisanal loaves (or about five sandwich loaves) in cast iron pots, which mimic a baker’s oven as they can withstand intense heat while creating steam for the dough.

The taste and texture of her breads say it all: Lovely caramelised crusts on the outside that toast to a delectable crunch with soft centres and where applicable, generous amounts of seeds, grains, or dried fruits.

The Swedish Seeded Rye was inspired by a bread that Pui Yee tried while travelling (left). The flaxseed sandwich loaf is one of her most popular (right)Her newest creation is the Swedish Seeded Rye, inspired by a bread she tried on her travels. At 1.3 kilograms, it’s twice the weight of the other loaves and you’d expect a dense texture but it’s far from it.

The bread itself is spongey and slightly sweet, and heavily studded with barley, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, cracked wheat grains, and flaxseed. You get a nutty crunch in every bite, and that’s because it contains as much seeds and grains as flour!

It’s definitely a premium loaf and Pui Yee hasn’t even decided how to price it yet! Her other loaves are tagged at RM18 each, and she is keen to have a regular retail point, to enable her breads to reach out to more people.

Try the Cranberry Loaf if you like your breads with sweet spreadsShe stresses that she will only be able to bake on weekends. “Baking is therapeutic,” she says with a smile, “but it’s still very much a hobby.”

The Weekend Baker’s top tips

— Breads that are not eaten by the second day need to be stored in the freezer for freshness.

— To store leftover bread, slice first, then wrap in aluminium foil or plastic wrap before placing in the freezer. They can keep for up to two weeks that way.

— To reheat, just pop the bread straight into the oven or toaster; thawing is not necessary.

— Homemade breads such as Pui Yee’s contain no added sugar and hence, will take longer to toast.

Place your orders through The Weekend Baker’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/weekndbaker) or contact Pui Yee via her Instagram (@puiyeeliew)

Read more of Vivian Chong’s food and other adventures at her travel and lifestyle website http://thisbunnyhops.com