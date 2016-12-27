The Tao of ‘bao’: From coffee maestro to steamed bun ‘sifu’

The exposed concrete façade of the Random Food Store. — Pictures by CK LimPETALING JAYA, Dec 27 — During the day, Damansara Uptown is perhaps most famous for the consistently delicious nasi lemak with addictive ayam goreng at Village Park. When evening draws near and this restaurant closes for the day, you might notice an eerie pink glow next door.

With subtle shades of Amsterdam’s red light district, the neon glow is the only feature on the exposed concrete façade, imbuing this neighbouring shop with a sense of mystery: What’s around the corner?

One Half Coffee and Buncit Bao-Bar can be found inside the Random Food Store.Enter and you will discover PJ’s latest foodie destination: The Random Food Store. The brainchild of Three Little Birds’ coffee maestro Joey Mah and several of his friends, this is a minimalist interpretation of what a food store could be. Here is a space for friends and strangers to come together and have conversations while indulging in small bites and simple brews.

The store is made up of a trinity of food purveyors: the small window kiosk outside serves up gelato ice cream, courtesy of Every Sundae by Cielo Dolci’s Kee Win; cuppas are by One Half Coffee led by this year’s Malaysian Barista Champion Keith Koay; and the bao (steamed buns) with a difference — under the witty moniker of Buncit Bao-Bar — are by the gourmand team of Mah, Standing Theory’s Lim Yi Perng and social media star Jane Chuck.

The ever jovial Joey Mah, coffee maestro turned steamed bun sifu.“We’ve actually been planning this for over a year. We needed the time for research, to truly understand the product,” says Mah. He and Lim had travelled to Taiwan and Hong Kong to visit the famous bao shops there to taste-test the best steamed buns. They returned with enthusiasm for the limitless possibilities of customising the bao.

Mah explains, “Our main take-away was that there are so many possible flavour combinations that work. The trick is to come up with what is suitable for the Malaysian palate. We wouldn’t want to introduce a fish-and-chips bao, for example, just because it can be done.”

Flat white made with the Random Blend (a mix of Guatemala and Ethiopia beans) (left). Filter coffee lovers will enjoy this Kenya Kiamabara #161 brew (right). Star Fruit Smoked Paprika Chicken bao (left). Chinese Roast Duck bao, with hoisin sauce, ginger and spring onion relis (right).While waiting for your steamed-to-order bao, quench your thirst with some tangy kaffir lime lemonade or sip on some of One Half Coffee’s excellent brews. Our flat white is made with the Random Blend (a mix of Guatemala and Ethiopia beans), with hints of butterscotch and orange rind. Filter coffee lovers will enjoy their Kenya Kiamabara #161, redolent of red currants and fruit tea.

Buncit Bao-Bar plans to serve up to 200 bao a day, with up to six different types of steamed buns. For now, during their soft launch period, you have a choice of Wagyu bao made using M6 wagyu beef, caramelised onions and wasabi; Chinese Roast Duck bao, laced with hoisin sauce, ginger and spring onion relish; and the unusual Star Fruit Smoked Paprika Chicken bao, served with coriander and salsa verde.

There is also a selection of siu sek or small bites, including furikake corn and sweet potato mash with roast duck. The pan-fried kambing (mutton) gyoza, drizzled with a sriracha-like sauce is outstanding. Multiple orders of this would not be a bad idea indeed.

Pan-fried kambing (mutton) gyoza (left). Sweet potato mash with roast duck (right).Isn’t it a bit of a risk, though, starting a new F&B venture when the past quarter has been challenging for most players in the industry? Mah agrees but also sees an opportunity: “Spending by customers has slowed down, no doubt about it. The café/coffee space has also become saturated; many shops are closing down. But this is where we can offer something different, rather than the same old coffee bar thing.”

The Random Food Store is certainly no run-of-the-mill coffee bar, not when it’s a collaboration in earnest. Let’s be honest: where else can you get good coffee, freshly-made gelato and steamed buns filled with delicious meat? A better question might be: why hasn’t anyone thought of this before? A long communal table to encourage conversations between friends and strangers alike.

Random Food Store

9, Jalan SS 21/37, Damansara Utama, Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Buncit Bao-Bar: Open daily (except Tue closed) 6pm-10:30pm

One Half Coffee: Open daily 8am-10:30pm

Every Sundae by Cielo Dolci kiosk: Open daily (except Tue closed) 12pm-10pm

Tel: 017-475 8977

Random Food Store is currently in soft launch but opens officially tomorrow.

www.facebook.com/randomfoodstore/