The Ritz London to share recipe secrets in first cookbook

The Ritz London hotel. — AFP picLONDON, April 3 — The Ritz London hotel has announced plans to publish its first cookbook.

For guests with who’ve stayed at the hotel and boast strong cooking chops, that means being able to recreate dishes like the pea and wild garlic soup, or the venison Wellington which they enjoyed at the Michelin-starred Ritz Restaurant, Palm Court or Rivoli Bar.

For ambitious at-home chefs looking for sophisticated recipes for their next dinner party, that means getting in on the secrets for creating a canard à la presse (pressed duck) and truffled Cambridge cream.

To be published by Mitchell Beazley, The Ritz London: The Cookbook will be written by executive chef John Williams, who has overseen the hotel kitchens since 2004 and holds an MBE from Queen Elizabeth II for his services to hospitality.

The cookbook will be divided into four seasons, with each chapter beginning with a cocktail and canapé pairing. Recipes include first courses, mains, and desserts, along with special features on subjects from tea to truffles.

“I have always had a great love for The Ritz and for its time-honored traditions, and it is a real privilege to have the opportunity to share some of my favorite recipes, dishes, passions, knowledge,” Williams said in a statement.

“I am extremely proud of the book and hope that it will provide enjoyment to people at home. For me there is nothing better in life than sharing good food with family and friends.”

The Ritz London: The Cookbook will be published on September 6, 2018, and will retail for £30 (RM162.20). — AFP-Relaxnews