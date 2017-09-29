The best ― and worst ― fast food chains for antibiotic use in meat

Chipotle tied with Panera Bread in a scorecard of brands with the best antibiotic policies. ― AFP picNEW YORK, Sept 29 ― Chipotle and Panera Bread have come out on top in a new scorecard that ranks US fast food chains on their antibiotic policies.

In the 2017 Chain Reaction III Report and Scorecard, America's 25 largest chains and fast casual restaurants were evaluated on the use of antibiotics in their beef, poultry and pork, in the aim of helping consumers make educated choices about the meat they eat.

The report, now in its third year, is published by a coalition of organizations including Consumers Union, Center for Food Safety, Natural Resources Defense Council, Food Animals Concerns Trust, Friends of the Earth and the US Public Interest Research Group Education Fund.

As the only two companies to serve pork, beef, and poultry raised without antibiotics, Chipotle and Panera Bread lead the pack with solid A grades.

At the other end of the spectrum, 11 of the top 25 fast food and fast casual restaurant brands including Domino's Pizza, Olive Garden, Dairy Queen and Applebee's received failing F grades for taking “no discernible action to reduce the use of antibiotics in their supply chain.”

As the report explains, the growing use of antibiotics has led to antibiotic resistant infections which, in the US, kill 23,000 people annually.

To reverse the trend and preserve the effectiveness of antibiotics, the coalition is calling on suppliers to limit and eliminate antibiotics in the production of meat and poultry. A more judicious use would reduce the chances of bacteria from developing immunity, says the report.

Of the brands that are evaluated, KFC showed the biggest improvement over the last year, as authors upgraded the chain from an F to a B- for making a commitment to transition to poultry raised without antibiotics important in human medicine by the end of 2018.

Here are the results of the fast food scorecard:

A: Chipotle, Panera Bread

B+: Subway

B: Chick-fil-A

B-: Taco Bell, KFC

C+: McDonald's

C: Wendy's

D+: Pizza Hut, Starbucks

D: Dunkin' Donuts, Jack in the Box, Burger King, Papa John's

F: Dairy Queen, Sonic, The Olive Garden, Applebee's, Domino's Pizza, Chili's, Little Caesars, Arby's, Ihop, Cracker Barrel, Buffalo Wild Wings ― AFP-Relaxnews