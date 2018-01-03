TGI Fridays rolls out faux Beyond Meat burgers to menu nationwide

Beyond Meat burgers at TGI Fridays — Business Wire handout via AFP-RelaxnewsNEW YORK, Jan 3 — TGI Fridays has joined the mock meat movement with the addition of Beyond Meat burgers to their restaurant menus — a move that coincides with New Year’s resolutions to eat healthier and more responsibly.

After a test phase last fall, in which select locations across the US offered the faux-meat on their menu, the all-American restaurant chain has rolled out the trendy plant-based burger patty at their 450 locations nationwide.

Unlike vegetarian burger patties made from soy or legumes, Beyond Meat and its counterpart Impossible Burger are designed to simulate the way real meat cooks, smells, and tastes.

“Appealing to a more food-forward consumer is a key priority for Fridays in 2018,” said David Spirito, Executive Culinary Director, TGI Fridays in a statement.

“In answering guests’ demand for nutritional menu items that fit their lifestyle needs, we saw an opportunity to introduce newly expanded options like plant-based protein.

TGI Fridays’ The Beyond Meat Burger is topped with white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and sauce.

The burger can also be turned into a vegan option, sans cheese.

TGI Fridays says the new addition is the fastest “test-to-table” menu launch in the chain’s history.

The popularity of plant-based diets among Millennials and environmental and health concerns related to meat consumption have helped contribute to the soaring popularity of artificial meat production.

Beyond Meat is available at major retailers like Whole Foods, Kroger, Safeway and Wegmans.

Impossible Burger is served at Umami Burger, Momofuku Nishi in New York, and Vina Enoteca in Palo Alto, California. — AFP-Relaxnews