Tasty treats in Singapore to ring in the New Year

Diners can get into the celebratory swing at Super Loco Customs House with its Acapulco Gold’s New Year’s Eve dinner fiesta. — Picture courtesy of Super Loco Customs House /TODAY SINGAPORE, Dec 31 — Dining guide for Dec 31 to Jan 1, 2017:

Cheek by Jowl’s new year’s eve menu

To ring in the New Year, diners can tuck into modern Australian restaurant Cheek by Jowl’s New Year’s Eve’s six-course menu. The New Year’s Eve menu consists of a tender lamb shoulder served with zucchini, pistachio and pickled mustard; as well as the tasty veal sweetbreads with savoy cabbage and burnt eggplant. Dessert is a satisfyingly sweet caramelised pear with molasses, clove ice cream and thyme. Located at 21 Boon Tat Street. The New Year’s Eve menu is only available today, on Dec 31. Call +02 6221 1911.

Stellar New Year’s Eve dinner

Modern fine dining restaurant Stellar at 1-Altitude is rolling out its New Year’s Eve menu to usher in 2017. Highlights of the menu created by executive chef Christopher Millar include the caramalised foie gras with champagne jelly and the succulent Japanese Wagyu A4 with watercress, truffle and sherry glazed onion. Round off the meal with pastry chef Jasmin Chew’s unique Fireball dessert: A flaming ball of Valrhona chocolate, mousse, feuilletine, sponge and brandy. Stellar’s New Year’s Eve dinner is priced at S$180++ (about RM558++) (for four courses inclusive of a glass of Veuve Clicquot Champagne), available from 6pm to 7pm; while the five-course meal is priced at S$350++ (S$408++ for window seating inclusive of a glass of Krug Grand Cuvee Champagne), from 9pm to 10.30pm. Located at 1 Raffles Place. Available on Dec 31 only. Call +02 6438 0410.

Super Loco Customs House rings in 2017

Diners can get into the celebratory swing at contemporary Mexican restaurant and bar Super Loco Customs House with its Acapulco Gold’s New Year’s Eve dinner fiesta. The bar will be transformed into a bumping seaside catina, Acapulco style. Featuring up to eight dishes, diners can look forward to savour from offerings such as Totopos Y Salsas with corn chips and guacamole, and Cecina Tlayuda (a thin, crunchy tortilla) with air dried Wagyu and black bean hummus. Sweet treats include the Horchata panna-cotta with almond cinnamon cream and puffed wild rice water. The dinner fiesta is priced at S$118++. Located at 70 Collyer Quay. Available on Dec 31 only. Call +02 6221 7197.

To end the New Year with a bang, Diners can feast on the Nitrogen Ice-Cream at PARKROYAL on Pickering's Lime Restaurant. — Picture courtesy of Parkroyal on Pickering/TODAYParkroyal on Pickering New Year’s Eve buffet dinner

Tuck in to an extensive repertoire of dishes for their New Year’s Eve buffet dinner at their open concept eatery Lime restaurant. Tuck into the blue swimmer crab on ice and grilled angus beef tenderloin with shallot jus and thyme. All-time favourites such as chawanmushi with sliced abalone and scotch crème brûlée will be included as well. For those with a sweet tooth, check out the restaurant’s nitrogen ice-cream and roasted marshmellow station. The New Year’s Eve dinner buffet will also come with unlimited servings of champagne and wine. It is priced at S$128 per adult (S$74 per child). Located at 3 Upper Pickering Street. Call +02 6809 8899.

Usher in the New Year with chef’s table by Chef Stephan Zoisl

Chef’s Table is celebrating the holiday season with a unique “no menu’ concept — diners can make their own selection from a list of 28 ingredients instead of choosing from a traditional menu. To keep it simpler, diners simply have to select which ingredients they do not eat and chef Zoisl and his creative partner chef Lorenz Raich will create a host of dishes with the ingredients of their preference. Diners can expect chef Zoisl to showcase prized produce such as King Ora Salmon and Alaskan King Crab. Choose from five courses (S$150+) or seven courses (S$188+). Located at 61 Tras Street. Call +02 6224 4188.

New Year’s Eve free flow countdown at panorama: Riverside Lounge

The popular free flow Friday concept has been extended to New Year’s Eve, with additional treats. Countdown to the New Year with its free flow promotion at S$59++ per person from 9pm to midnight. A generous spread of drinks and food ranging from wine to sangria and Tiger Beer, as well as gourmet cold cuts, gourmet cheeses and antipasto, have been laid out for the evening. To end 2016 with a bang, the restaurant will be giving out party poppers 15 minutes before the countdown. Located at 30 Boat Quay. Available on Dec 31 only. Call +02 6532 6283.

Lee Kum Kee presents winning tastes from IYCCCC

This is your last chance to savour chef Aaron Tan’s winning dish, the Lee-Kee Classic Beef Tenderloin, that won the gold and distinction awards at the International Young Chef Chinese Culinary Challenge. Other dishes available include the barbecue sauce kurobuta pork by chef Chin Chi Vun and pan-grilled sirloin beef roll with pepper sauce by chef Alex Kuan. Prices start from S$108++. Located at Block 190 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8 for Imperial Court and Block 293 Lorong 6 Toa Payoh for Tim Palace Pte Ltd Available till Dec 31. Call +02 6553 2777 or Imperial Court and 6253 5515 for Tim Palace Pte Ltd

Booking ahead: Bakerzin’s Chinese New Year treats

Casual dining cafe Bakerzin is celebrating the joy and abundance of Chinese New Year with its adorable ingot shaped pineapple tarts. Besides the original flavour, there are two new flavours — the fish floss that gives a nice balance of sweet and savoury; and the lemongrass, which packs a punch with its zesty flavour. Each box costs S$22.80, and contains 18 pineapple tarts. You can also opt for a box of Bakerzin’s premium buttery cookies (S$19.80) that come in six assorted flavours including almond and black sesame. Bakerzin’s Chinese New Year treats go on sale from Jan 3. Online orders available at www.bakerzin.com.

Booking ahead: Wonderous afternoon tea with master patissier Eric Lanlard

Brasserie Les Saveurs at The St. Regis Singapore is presenting an exclusive afternoon tea experience featuring a selection of delectable canapes and tantalising desserts by French master patissier Eric Lanlard, the two-time winner of the British Baking Awards’ esteemed Continental Patissier of the Year prize. Diners are invited to partake in a selection of sweets and savouries including the lemon macarons with smoke salmon and tartes flambee. Other decadent desserts include the candied apricot cake and French blueberry tart. The exclusive afternoon tea experience is priced at S$58++ between Jan 3 to Jan 6, 2017 and S$68 on Jan 7 and Jan 8, 2017. Located at 29 Tanglin Road. Call +02 6506 6860. — TODAY